A number of NU Kiai meet Jokowi in Solo, this is what was discussed









Solo – A number of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) clerics from Central Java met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at his private residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo. There were about eight NU kiai who came to Jokowi's house. From observation detikJatengthe kiai present included KH. Anwar Iskandar, general president of the central MUI and deputy of Rais. Am PBNU, KH. Said Asrori, caretaker of Katib Am PBNU of Magelang Islamic Boarding School, KH. Ubaidullah Shodaqoh Rais Syuriyah PWNU Central Java Warden of Semarang Islamic Boarding School. And then there was also KH. Haris Shodaqoh, caretaker of the Islamic boarding school in Semarang, KH. Mahfudz Hamid Caretaker of Purworejo Islamic Boarding School, KH. Fatkhurrohman Islamic Boarding School Semarang, KH. Wahib Mahfud Kebumen Islamic Boarding School, KH. Izzudin Abdurrahman Warden of the Magelang Islamic boarding school. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT On this occasion, Rais Syuriyah PWNU Central Java, Director of Semarang Islamic Boarding School, Ubaidullah Shodaqoh admitted that his visit to Jokowi's house was a form of friendship ahead of the simultaneous regional elections on November 27, 2024. During this meeting, Ubaidillah said he asked influential figures to help ensure the security of the regional elections. “This meeting is a gathering before the regional elections. Of course, we ask all influential figures to help ensure that the regional elections remain safe,” he said after meeting Jokowi, Monday (25/11/ 2024). NU Kiai met with Jokowi at his private house, Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Monday (11/25/2024). Photo: Tara Wahyu NV/detikJateng By collaborating with these personalities, he hopes that there will be no untoward incidents. Thus, the community remains safe and peaceful during the upcoming regional elections. “There is no event that we do not want. Society remains peaceful, development continues according to what we want,” he said. He admitted that this was the first meeting after Jokowi retired as president on October 20, 2024. According to him, in this election, Ubaidullah said, Jokowi wants democratic and peaceful elections. “We met after he was not at the Palace, unable to be free. Mr. Jokowi emphasized his role as a public figure, he always wants the elections to remain democratic, safe and peaceful,” he said. -he explained. Aside from that, his presence alongside other Nahdatul Ulama (NU) figures was also a form of thanks to Jokowi. “He has made many contributions to NU in particular, especially the Islamic Boarding Schools Act and the Presidential Decree. This has really helped us at NU who are based in Islamic boarding schools. Many of his services have been in special NU jam’iyahs,” he explained. Meanwhile, Jokowi said that Kiai leaders want the elections of governors, mayors and regents to go well throughout the country, especially in Central Java. “All of us, religious leaders, kiai, want the regional elections, whether it is the governor elections, the regent elections or the municipal elections throughout Indonesia, especially in Central Java, to be held safely and calmly,” Jokowi said. According to him, the regional elections that will determine the future leaders will be the Indonesian people. “Everyone can express their aspirations later during the vote because everyone is sovereign, what determines everything is the will of the people,” Jokowi concluded. (apl/apl)

