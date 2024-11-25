Winter Parliament – PM Modi's 'hooliganism' against opposition ahead of winter session of Parliament





Ahead of Four-week winter session of Parliament which began on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition, saying some were resorting to hooliganism to control Parliament after being repeatedly rejected by the people during elections. Apparently referring to the Congress' defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the public should “reject them again and again”. He urged the opposition to honor public opinion and uphold democratic values, stressing the importance of responsible conduct in Parliament. “The public must reject them again and again… It is a condition of democracy to respect the feelings of the people and work hard day and night to live up to their hopes and expectations,” said Prime Minister Modi. “Some opposition MPs behave very responsibly. They also want work to go smoothly in the House. Those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues, disrespect their feelings and disrespect the sentiments of democracy,” he added. The Prime Minister also stressed that India's global reputation depends on efficient use of Parliament's time and dignified conduct in the House. Specifically mentioning the result of the assembly elections and bypolls where the BJP put up an impressive performance, especially in Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said, “The state poll results have added to the strength of the popular mandate witnessed in Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister hoped that the winter session would be productive and give a boost to India's global standing. “Indian voters are devoted to democracy, to their attachment to the Constitution, to their faith in the parliamentary system of work. All of us sitting in Parliament will have to live up to the sentiments of the people and that is the necessity of the moment. The only way to compensate for this is to highlight in a very healthy way the different aspects of each subject within the Chamber, and future generations will also be inspired by this,” he stressed. The winter session of Parliament is expected to be busy as it is expected to consider crucial bills, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The opposition could also mention the American indictment of businessman Gautam Adani in a corruption case. Published by: Devika Bhattacharya Published on: November 25, 2024 Set

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/rejected-by-voters-some-resort-to-hooliganism-to-hijack-parliament-pm-modi-ahead-of-winter-session-2639536-2024-11-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos