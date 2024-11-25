What you need to know

Indonesian voters will go to the polls on Wednesday to elect their local leaders in the first ever nationwide simultaneous regional elections (regional elections). The upcoming elections will mark the end of a busy election year, with the inauguration of a new president and new lawmakers a few weeks ago.

The elections will take place in 545 provinces, regencies and municipalitiesmaking the entire event one of the largest elections in the world. The size alone is impressive, but what do these elections mean for the country?

Certainly, for many Indonesians, local elections are one of the ways to improve basic public services in their hometowns, changing or keeping their governors, mayors and regents. That said, this round of regional elections is much more than just a matter of local politics.

It is not uncommon for local elections to reflect political dynamics at the national level, with the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial elections being the best example. However, recent political developments suggest that the stakes in this electoral round are particularly high., as it increasingly appears that the results of these elections will inform the political dynamics of the country for the next five years.

It is because, as many analysts suggestthis pilkada has become a battleground for the new oligarchic alliances formed after the 2024 presidential election: the Prabowo Subianto-Joko Widodo alliance and the Megawati Soekarnoputri-Anies Baswedan alliance. This means it matters who is running in these elections.

What is at stake?

The regional elections are of crucial importance for the Prabowo Subianto-Joko Widodo alliance. This alliance is supported by the Indonesia Advanced Coalition (KIM), which initially included 10 parties, including Gerindra Party, Golkar Party, National Mandate Party (PAN), Democratic Party, Crescent Star Party, Gelora Party , the Indonesian Solidarity Party and Garuda Party. Three other political parties, the National Awakening Party (PKB), NasDem Party and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), joined Prabowo's grand coalition after the general election. Only one party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), said no.

The new president, Prabowo, has a stake in the election. Even with a huge coalition at the national level, he cannot afford to have regional leadership in a strategic region that could become a thorn in the side of his administration. Former general appears determined to rally strong support for his government – shortly after his election, he even declared that he wanted to lead the country without opposition.

This explains why Prabowo and Jokowi were pulling the strings of regional elections. Prabowo has openly supported KIM-backed regional leadership candidates, including Ridwan Kamil in Jakarta and Ahmad Luthi in Central Java. Control of the battleground provinces will now help him consolidate his power, but will also be key to his re-election in 2029. This is also why Jokowi spent his first weeks as an ordinary citizen campaigning for KIM-backed election candidates..

For the former president, having his allies as leaders in Java's densely populated provinces, particularly Jakarta and Central Java, is essential to the survival of his burgeoning political dynasty. If Prabowo and Jokowi manage to maintain their alliance over the next five years, Jokowi's son Gibran will have the chance to run for Prabowo's vice president again. He might even want to run for office against the incumbent president.

The stakes are also high for PDI-P and former presidential candidate Anies Baswedan. In a twist of fate, the PDI-P forged a coalition with Anies in the Jakarta gubernatorial elections, despite having been a sworn enemy during the latter's tenure as Jakarta governor.. The party is now capitalizing on his support and that of his own cadre, Basuki Ahok Tjahaja Purnama, to win the votes of Jakarta voters, many of whom are loyal supporters of the two former Jakarta governors.

For the PDI-P, the regional elections are crucial. It is now the only de facto opposition party after splitting from former President Jokowi, who left the party to support Prabowo in February's presidential election. Winning elections in key electoral provinces is his only chance to increase his influence against his former member, whom he considers a traitor.

Anies believes Prabowo-Jokowi coalition is working to prevent him from participating in elections.

For him, joining forces with the PDI-P may be the only way to remain relevant in Indonesian politics and maintain his hopes of another presidential bid until 2029.

Ahokers and Anak Abah (Anies' loyal followers) may be strange bedfellows. But there is no doubt that Anies' endorsement of the duo of PDI-P-backed candidates in Jakarta Pramono Anung and Ridwan Kamil marks the beginning of the PDI-P-Anies alliance as a counterforce against Prabowo-Jokowi domination.

The main battlefield provinces

There are at least four key provinces in which new oligarchic alliances are fiercely competing for dominance. Most of them are located in Java, the country's most densely populated island, which is home to more than 50 percent of the national electorate.

Below is a brief overview of the battlefield regions, their importance to the national elite, and the state of the races.

Jakarta

Jakarta is widely seen as a springboard for national leadership. Jokowi, for example, was governor of Jakarta when he won the presidential election in 2014. Although the city lost its status as a special capital region, it retains its status as the political and economic center of the country. It is a central place on the political scene with national visibility.

In 2017, the capital became the scene of an elite conflict between Prabowo and Jokowi in the run-up to the 2019 presidential election. Prabowo supported Anies, while Jokowi supported Ahok. The election was brutal, with hundreds of thousands of people mobilized to stage sectarian rallies in the streets of Jakarta against Ahok following accusations of blasphemy. Anies won and Ahok was convicted and imprisoned, which is why their new alliance is so surprising to many.

Now, three pairs of candidates are competing for the city's most prestigious job this year. They are Ridwan Kamil and Suswono, supported by the KIM, Pramono Anung and Rano Karno, supported by the PDI-P, as well as independent candidates Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana Abiyoto. The latest political surveys have shown that the Pramono-Rano couple is leading the polls, garnering support from 38 to 46 percent of respondents. The Ridwan-Suswono couple is lagging behind with an eligibility rate of between 34 and 3.9 percent.

Central Java

Central Java is the electoral stronghold of the PDIP and Jokowi. While the PDI-P maintains its dominance in the legislative elections in the province, Jokowi, originally from Solo, has managed to dent his popularity with voters. In 2019, the party received 29.56 percent of the vote in the province. By 2024, this figure has fallen to 27.35 percent.

In other words, the battle for Central Java is personal for the PDI-P. The party supports the Andika Perkasa-Hendri Prihadi couple, while the KIM coalition supports the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple. Andika is a military general and son-in-law of former intelligence chief AM Hendropriyono, a close ally of Megawati, while Ahmad Lutfi is a police general and former Central Java police chief. He is a close ally of Jokowi.

It is difficult to determine the status of the race in Central Java. Pollsters have published different survey results on which of the two couples is leading the race.

East Java

East Java has traditionally been an electoral stronghold of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), a religious organization that exercises strong political influence. The NU and its associated political parties, mainly the National Awakening Party (PKB), are important supporters of former President Jokowi. The PDI-P traditionally forms an alliance with the NU to win votes in East Java, but in this regional election they are competing against each other.

KIM supports the current East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa in the East Java elections. The PDI-P, for its part, presents its own cadre, the former mayor of Surabaya, Tri Rismaharini, to challenge the outgoing candidate. The latest polls have shown Khofifah leading the race by a wide margin.

North Sumatra

North Sumatra is the largest province outside of Java, with a population of around 15 million. It has long been a key battleground province during elections. It now serves as an additional venue for the proxy battle between Jokowi and the PDI-P.

The KIM coalition nominated Medan Mayor and Jokowi's son-in-law Bobby Nasution for the gubernatorial election. The province thus constitutes one of the key pillars of Jokowi's political dynasty. Bobby is competing against incumbent North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi, who is supported by the PDI-P. Political surveys have shown that Bobby enjoys a comfortable lead over his rival..