On the calm day of the regional elections, Jokowi received a visit from a number of NU Kiai from Central Java

SURAKARTA, KOMPAS The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo received guests consisting of Nahdlatul Ulama kiai at his private residence, Surakarta City, Central Java, Monday (11/25/2024). This moment occurred during the calm days of the 2024 regional elections. The kiai asked Jokowi to use his character to keep the elections democratic.

The meeting between Jokowi and the kiai lasted about 30 minutes. Among the kiai who participated in the meeting were the general chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council, or the deputy of Rois Aam of the board of directors of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), KH Anwar Iskandar, the PBNU Katib Aam Said Asrori and the Syuriah kings of central Java. NU Regional Administrator, KH Ubaidillah Shodaqoh.

Besides them, a number of Islamic boarding school administrators (ponpes) were also present, such as caregivers and boarding school administrators from Central Java. These figures include KH Mahfudz Hamid (Purworejo Islamic Boarding School), KH Fatkhurrohman (Semarang Islamic Boarding School), KH Wahib Mahfud (Kebumen Islamic Boarding School) and KH Izzudin Abdurrahman (Magelang Islamic Boarding School).

COMPASS DOCUMENTATION The caretaker of Al-Anwar Islamic Boarding School, Sarang, Rembang, Kiai Maimoen Zubair, presented his turban to number 1 presidential candidate Joko Widodo during a rally in Jakarta, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

After the meeting, Ubaidillah said the main purpose of his visit was to stay in touch. According to him, discussions could be freer if the meeting was held at Jokowi's private residence. They also feel freer to ask for help. The situation is different from when Jokowi was still president.

Pak Jokowi must emphasize his role as a public figure. He still wants this election to remain democratic, comfortable and peaceful, Ubaidillah said regarding the request made by the kiai to Jokowi.

Ubaidillah conveyed this message to Jokowi not without foundation. His party considers Jokowi an influential national figure. He hopes that the influence of this figure can help ensure that the regional elections take place safely and smoothly. All this must be done so that society remains peaceful and development proceeds as smoothly as possible.

AHMAD LUTHFI – TAJ YASIN MEDIA TEAM DOCUMENTATION The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (center), distributes t-shirts to residents while accompanying the gubernatorial candidate and vice governor of Central Java Number 1, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin, in the countryside in Purwokerto, Banyumas, Central Java, Saturday. (11/16/2024).

Some time ago, a group of elderly kiai in Central Java declared their support for the candidate couple for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Indeed, Ubaidillah did not participate in the statement of support. However, he did not escape questions from journalists about his attitude as one of the oldest kiai in the region.

This is the personality of the Kiai. As administrators of PWNU Central Java, we remain neutral. For those who declare their support for Pak Luthfi, it is personal support. Not in an organizational context, Ubaidillah said.

Jokowi is one of the national figures close to one of the candidates in the Central Java regional elections. The candidates are a pair of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.

Meanwhile, Jokowi has similar hopes with the kiai. He also wants the regional elections to take place in a safe and peaceful manner. He hopes that the people will be truly sovereign so that they can channel their voice according to their wishes. He also advised to do this during the calm period so that all parties can maintain peace among themselves.

Instagram screenshot of Ahmad Luthfi Uploading a photo of the meeting between President Prabowo Subianto, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the candidates for Central Java, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.

We take care of everything to keep the atmosphere peaceful and safe. Everyone can freely exercise their right to vote. And again, sovereignty is in the hands of the people, Jokowi said.

Jokowi is one of the national figures close to one of the candidates in the Central Java regional elections. The candidates are a pair of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, namely Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.

The former head of state participated on several occasions in the candidate's campaign. In fact, he also expressed his support for Luthfi-Yasin on the sidelines of the campaign.