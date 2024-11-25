Politics
On the calm day of the regional elections, Jokowi received a visit from a number of NU Kiai from Central Java
SURAKARTA, KOMPAS The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo received guests consisting of Nahdlatul Ulama kiai at his private residence, Surakarta City, Central Java, Monday (11/25/2024). This moment occurred during the calm days of the 2024 regional elections. The kiai asked Jokowi to use his character to keep the elections democratic.
The meeting between Jokowi and the kiai lasted about 30 minutes. Among the kiai who participated in the meeting were the general chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council, or the deputy of Rois Aam of the board of directors of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), KH Anwar Iskandar, the PBNU Katib Aam Said Asrori and the Syuriah kings of central Java. NU Regional Administrator, KH Ubaidillah Shodaqoh.
Besides them, a number of Islamic boarding school administrators (ponpes) were also present, such as caregivers and boarding school administrators from Central Java. These figures include KH Mahfudz Hamid (Purworejo Islamic Boarding School), KH Fatkhurrohman (Semarang Islamic Boarding School), KH Wahib Mahfud (Kebumen Islamic Boarding School) and KH Izzudin Abdurrahman (Magelang Islamic Boarding School).
After the meeting, Ubaidillah said the main purpose of his visit was to stay in touch. According to him, discussions could be freer if the meeting was held at Jokowi's private residence. They also feel freer to ask for help. The situation is different from when Jokowi was still president.
Pak Jokowi must emphasize his role as a public figure. He still wants this election to remain democratic, comfortable and peaceful, Ubaidillah said regarding the request made by the kiai to Jokowi.
Ubaidillah conveyed this message to Jokowi not without foundation. His party considers Jokowi an influential national figure. He hopes that the influence of this figure can help ensure that the regional elections take place safely and smoothly. All this must be done so that society remains peaceful and development proceeds as smoothly as possible.
Some time ago, a group of elderly kiai in Central Java declared their support for the candidate couple for Governor and Deputy Governor of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Indeed, Ubaidillah did not participate in the statement of support. However, he did not escape questions from journalists about his attitude as one of the oldest kiai in the region.
This is the personality of the Kiai. As administrators of PWNU Central Java, we remain neutral. For those who declare their support for Pak Luthfi, it is personal support. Not in an organizational context, Ubaidillah said.
Jokowi is one of the national figures close to one of the candidates in the Central Java regional elections. The candidates are a pair of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.
Meanwhile, Jokowi has similar hopes with the kiai. He also wants the regional elections to take place in a safe and peaceful manner. He hopes that the people will be truly sovereign so that they can channel their voice according to their wishes. He also advised to do this during the calm period so that all parties can maintain peace among themselves.
We take care of everything to keep the atmosphere peaceful and safe. Everyone can freely exercise their right to vote. And again, sovereignty is in the hands of the people, Jokowi said.
Jokowi is one of the national figures close to one of the candidates in the Central Java regional elections. The candidates are a pair of candidates for governor and deputy governor of Central Java Number 2, namely Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin.
The former head of state participated on several occasions in the candidate's campaign. In fact, he also expressed his support for Luthfi-Yasin on the sidelines of the campaign.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/artikel/hari-tenang-pilkada-jokowi-dikunjungi-sejumlah-kiai-nu-asal-jateng
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Five changes for the Conservative Party – The Oxford Student
- How does Imran Khan continue to advance Pakistan's political agenda from prison? First message
- People again rejected some parties and strengthened Lok Sabha mandate: PM Modi ahead of winter session of Parliament | News from India
- US retailers extend Black Friday deals to attract struggling shoppers
- Rafael Nadal may now cancel retirement joke for tennis fans after big news | Tennis | Sport
- They keep remembering our food. Here's what to do.
- Storm Bert: Roads and trains blocked amid reports of lack of warning for community live updates | uk weather
- Coaches Poll predicting college football rankings after Week 13 upsets
- “Brene earthquake” recorded by 80 local residents
- Pakistan arrests over 4,000 Imran Khan supporters ahead of Islamabad rally | Imran Khan News
- Want to prevent dementia? Calculate your “Brain Care Score”: Shots
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Prabowo Subianto concludes working visits to six countries