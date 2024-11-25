AP to get India's largest green hydrogen center, PM Modi to lay stone on November 29 – Telangana Today





Prime Minister to virtually lay foundation stone for Andhra University College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam Updated on – November 25, 2024, 12:52 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visakhapatnam:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of India's largest green hydrogen hub in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday (November 29). He will virtually lay the foundation stone of the grounds of the College of Engineering, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. He will also address a large public meeting. The green hydrogen hub of NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) was about to be constructed at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal of Anakapalle district. This ambitious project, which would span 1,600 acres, was expected to transform Andhra Pradesh into a green energy powerhouse and transform India into a global leader in green hydrogen production. Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, several state ministers, MPs, MPs and other public representatives will attend the ceremony. This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the formation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state comprising Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP ) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). ). BJP leaders from the region are also organizing a roadshow to give a grand reception to the Prime Minister. Preparations were in full swing for the groundbreaking ceremony and public meeting. Visakhapatnam Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Sankarbrata Bagchi, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Sampath Kumar and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner KS Viswanathan were supervising the arrangements. Harendhira Prasad said the Prime Minister would arrive at INS Dega on November 29 evening and travel to the DU College of Engineering grounds by road or air. A final decision had not yet been made during the roadshow. If the Prime Minister arrives at the venue by road, the roadshow can be organized from Tycoon Hotel Junction to SP Bungalow, a distance of 500 meters. According to BJP leaders, the event was initially proposed in Anakapalle district. BJP MP from Anakapalle CM Ramesh was keen that the event be closer to the project site. However, logistical problems and likely unfavorable weather conditions given the forecast of low-pressure activity in the Bay of Bengal forced the authorities to shift the event to Visakhapatnam.

