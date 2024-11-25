Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Prabowo Subianto concludes working visits to six countries





President Prabowo Subianto arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta on Sunday (11/24) after visiting six countries. President Prabowo Subianto visited six countries, namely the People's Republic of China (PRC), the United States, Peru, Brazil, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The visits took place from November 8 to 24, 2024, said Deputy in charge of Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Yusuf Permana in a written statement. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming, Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan, Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Head of the National Intelligence Agency Muhammad Herindra , Commander of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) Agus Subiyanto, and National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo welcomed the President to the airport. During his visit to China, President Prabowo Subianto met with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji. In the United States, President Prabowo met with US President Joe Biden, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William J. Burns and members of the United States-Indonesia Corporation (USINDO). They have been in Indonesia for a long time and continue to trust Indonesia and its economy. I encourage them to continue investing and participating in our development plans, said President Prabowo Subianto in a press statement after his meeting with USINDO. In Peru, the President participated in the 2024 APEC Summit Series, made an official visit with the President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Boluarte, and held bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the New Zealand Prime Minister. Christopher Luxon and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. At the APEC Summit, the Head of State reaffirmed Indonesia's commitment to promoting open, orderly and fair trade. I think APEC is a good opportunity for us to continue building a network among Pacific leaders. We discussed many issues, focusing on maintaining good, open and fair trade, President Prabowo Subianto said after attending the 2024 APEC summit. In Brazil, President Prabowo Subianto attended the G20 Summit and the Indonesia-Brazil Business Forum. During this event, he also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, leaders of MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, President Prabowo Subianto held bilateral meetings with King Charles III, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. During their meeting with King Charles III, the two leaders discussed various issues, particularly related to environmental conservation and sustainable forest management. He expressed his concern regarding the environment, forest conservation and nature preservation. We share a lot in common. I said I fully support this and we will cooperate, President Prabowo said in a press statement to the media. Finally, during his state visit to the UAE, President Prabowo and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) agreed to strengthen economic relations and strategic cooperation between Indonesia and the UAE. The two leaders also agreed that Indonesia-UAE relations provide a solid foundation for promoting peace, stability and mutual progress in the international arena. This shows our good relations and I look forward to continued cooperation with Your Majesty, said President Prabowo Subianto during the meeting with President MBZ.. (BPMI of the Presidential Secretariat/ABD) (EST/MUR)

