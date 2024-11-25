Politics
People again rejected some parties and strengthened Lok Sabha mandate: PM Modi ahead of winter session of Parliament | News from India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the people of the country have strengthened the mandate of the Lok Sabha and once again rejected some parties, setting the tone for an optimistic government ahead of the first sitting of the winter session of Parliament. As Prime Minister Modi spoke, leaders of opposition parties met to map out their strategy at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office.
Prime Minister Modi said that after the Lok Sabha elections, people of some states got an opportunity to express their feelings and aspirations. In these states, too, election results were strengthened and support broadened.
In his brief speech, Prime Minister Modi said that it is unfortunate that for selfish political gains, a handful of people, who have not been accepted by the people, are constantly trying to create disorder in Parliament and disrupt it with the help of a few. They fail to achieve their objective by interrupting the work of Parliament. What is most painful is that new and young MPs who have new ideas and enthusiasm are unable to express themselves, he said.
The Prime Minister urged MPs to engage in numerous debates and discussions, especially in light of the start of the 75th year of the Constitution. We are in the final stage of 2024 and this session is special in many ways. The most important thing is that our constitutional journey is entering its 75th year. This itself is a brilliant opportunity for our democracy, PM Modi said.
He added: “The creators of the constitution debated every point in detail and so we have a very important document.
He said those who were rejected do not respect democratic traditions and their responsibilities towards the aspirations and expectations of the people. As a result, people constantly reject them. After the 2024 elections, the people of the country got an opportunity to express their feelings in the elections and the Lok Sabha results were strengthened and support widened, the Prime Minister said.
In conclusion, he urged the parliamentarians to allow the new members to speak out and express their ideas and also called on them to behave in a manner that would increase the pride and image of the Constitution.
The winter session begins days after Maha Vikas Aghadis' defeat in the Maharashtra elections, even as he won in the Jharkhands Assembly polls. The government is likely to move forward with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is currently being considered by a joint committee of Parliament. The opposition is likely to raise issues such as the US indictment of industrialist Gautam Adani and the violence in Manipur.
The winter session will consist of 19 sessions from November 25 to December 20.
