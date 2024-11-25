How does Imran Khan continue to advance Pakistan's political agenda from prison? First message





Islamabad is in lockdown.

And it's all Imran Khan's fault.

In Pakistan, thousands of supporters of the former Prime Minister are marching at the same pace towards the capital to demand his release.

Protests led by members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party began on Sunday and resumed today (November 25).

The protest comes against the backdrop of a high-level Belarusian delegation visiting Pakistan.

Khan has been in prison since August last year and, since being removed from power by Parliament in 2022, faces a number of charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence.

He and his party deny all accusations.

But what happened? And how come Khan continues to drive Pakistan's political agenda from behind bars?

Let's take a closer look:

What happened?

According to Dawn, Khan had on November 13 urged his supporters to join the Last Call protests.

Khan has asked his supporters to demonstrate against the stolen warrant, unjust arrests and what he calls dictatorial rule.

The PTI's demands include the release of all its leaders, including Khan, as well as the resignation of the current government over what it considers rigged elections this year.

According to the BBC, the protests are led by his wife Bushra Bibi.

Bibi was sent to prison alongside Khan in January, but was released on bail in late October.

Pakistan's capital was placed under security lockdown on Sunday ahead of the protests.

Police officers stand guard at the entrance to the highway leading to Islamabad, closed by the authorities. P.A.

The government had blocked highways leading to Islamabad through which Khan's supporters, led by members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, were to approach the city and gather near parliament.

Most of the city's main roads have also been blocked using shipping containers and large contingents of police and paramilitaries are deployed in riot gear.

Mobile phone services have been suspended.

The blockades obstructed the path of PTI protesters and convoys from across the country who were unable to reach the capital, according to Dawn.

Gatherings of all kinds have been banned under legal provisions, Islamabad Police said in a statement.

Global internet watchdog NetBlocks said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that live measurements showed WhatsApp messaging services were restricted before the protests.

A key aide to Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and is expected to lead the largest convoy to Islamabad, called on people to gather near the entrance to the red zone of the town, known as “D Chowk”.

Islamabad's Red Zone is home to the country's Parliament building, important government facilities, as well as embassies and offices of foreign institutions.

“Khan called on us to stay there until all our demands are met,” he said in a video message on Saturday.

Bibi on Sunday reprimanded some supporters to take a break en route to Islamabad.

“Stay in your vehicles and let’s move faster to reach our destination,” Bibi told the crowd according to the BBC. “We’re wasting time this way.”

We're here to bring Khan back, and we won't come back without him. Board your vehicles so we can reach you quickly.

According to the media outlet, police fired tear gas in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while protesters fired projectiles at them.

The convoy is getting closer and closer to the city.

PTI chief Shaukat Yousafzai told Dawn that the convoys were moving little by little due to their size.

He said police withdrew after witnessing the huge gathering.

Yousufzai reiterated that KP CM Gandapur intended to reach D-Chowk peacefully but at any cost.

The procession was on the highway near Burhan, Attock, he said.

PTI chief Sanam Javaid Khan said on Monday afternoon that his convoy was in Hassanabdal.

Bushra, Gandapur, Babar Saleem Swati and Omar Ayub Khan were present in the convoy, she claimed.

On Monday, Bibi defiantly addressed the demonstrators.

“Until Khan comes to us, we will not end this march,” she said. “I will stand until my last breath and you must support me. It's not just about my husband, but also about this country and its leader.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi. X/@PTIofficial

This came as a number of PTI leaders, including its acting president Gohar Ali Khan and lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan, met Khan on Monday.

But the people of Islamabad are not happy.

“These constant protests are destroying the economy and creating instability… we want political leaders to sit down together and resolve these issues,” said Muhammad Asif, 35, an Islamabad resident outside a closed market.

According to the BBC, the city has been given a new nickname Containeristan.

It's exhausting, one resident said. Every day there is something new, but the containers are always there.

The latest PTI protest in Islamabad in early October turned violent, with a police officer killed, dozens of security officers injured and protesters arrested. Both camps accused each other of instigating the clashes.

These are not the only protests.

According to the Times of India, Khan's supporters are holding a number of vigils abroad, including in the United States and Canada.

What do the experts say?

Sushant Sareen, speaking to India Today, said Khan has already prevailed, whatever happens in the wake of the protests.

Sareen said the protests further destabilized an already weekly government.

Sareen said Khan's enduring popularity stunned many Pakistani observers as well as the political and military establishment.

He added that Khan has also divided opinion among the army, judiciary, media and Punjabi upper middle class.

Sareen said New Delhi would likely maintain its current course toward Islamabad. He said he expected little benefit to India from the commitment, according to India Today.

Others expected even worse for Pakistan.

“At best, it's a dangerous distraction,” Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington, told the BBC. “But at worst, it could further destabilize the country.” It makes it all the more difficult to address Pakistan’s economic and security challenges.”

Some worry about the long-term impact on Pakistan.

As Mehmal Sarfraz, a political commentator and journalist based in Lahore, told the BBC: When political parties fight, a third force gains the advantage.

Unless political parties engage in dialogue with each other, this hybrid regime will continue to strengthen, Safraz added. The hybrid could then become more permanent.

The danger is that we become less democratic, more hybrid every day, she added.

With the contribution of agencies

