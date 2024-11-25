Five changes for the Conservative Party – The Oxford Student

Conservatives are trying to bounce back from a crushing election defeat that ended 14 years in power. Outspoken, right-wing Kemi Badenoch has been named leader of the Conservative Party. The first black woman to lead a major political party in the United Kingdom, Badenoch is committed to renewing the British opposition.

Advocating a market economy with a smaller state, Badenoch represents in many ways a typical conservative leader. In others, it corresponds to a new profile, as demonstrated by the following five changes for the Conservative Party…

MOVE MORE TO THE RIGHT

Although Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted that there were real dividing lines between Labor and the Conservatives, the two parties began to resemble each other more and more during the final years of Conservative rule. Following Badenoch's victory and Labour's recent fiscal plans to tax, spend and borrow, the two main parties have sharpened their differences and become less mired in centrist ideology.

An anti-woke warrior fighting against the absurdities of the left, Badenoch was a staunch supporter of Brexit and a supporter of the much-maligned Rwanda deportation plan. Under his leadership, moderate conservative MPs could be sidelined and even lose the whip position to staunch right-wing supporters.

ANYTHING BUT BORING

Badenoch was praised by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for bringing a much-needed zap and zap to the party. Others, however, accuse him of being abrasive – urging the leader to rein in his confrontational style. Badenoch has since agreed that she might need a gentler approach.

Along with the perceived deterioration of public services, higher taxes, and increased immigration, Partygate played a significant role in the crushing defeat of conservatives. Rather than apologizing like Johnson or Sunak, Badenoch said the scandal was blown out of proportion. Criticized for having belittled the supporters of confinement and bereaved families, we fear that her outspokenness does not bode well for the party.

CHANGE POSITION ON THE RACE

Conservative Party members constitute the whitest, oldest and, by definition, most conservative electorate. Meanwhile, Badenoch's triumph shows that Britain's top jobs are increasingly being filled by more ethnically diverse groups.

Despite conservatives' changing attitudes toward race, it won't necessarily guarantee votes from black, minority or migrant groups. Badenoch's strong attitudes towards gender and race have led many to wonder whether she is actually out of step with multicultural Britain. As a result, her representation alone is not necessarily seen as a victory for the black community.

IDENTITY POLITICS IS BEING DELAYED

Badenoch understands that identity is not a priority for most British voters. In her interview with journalist Laura Kuenssberg, Badenoch admitted to hoping that one day, the tone of her skin will be no more remarkable than the color of her eyes or hair.

Almost ignoring the significance of being the first black woman to lead a major British party, she even the sharp works of Rachel Reeves to boast of being the first woman to hold the post of Chancellor of the Exchequer. Although he has shown that conservatives have been successful in helping non-white men rise to positions of power, Badenoch is far from a champion of minority causes.

GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE

Many MPs have a rather parochial view. Often raised in small towns, they tend to join parties at a young age without having traveled. Badenoch is unusual because she grew up in Nigeria until age 16 and describes herself as a first-generation immigrant. Although she recognizes her privilege, she remembers flipping burgers and cleaning toilets at McDonald's as a teenager.

When it comes to understanding the working class, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tried desperately – and often unsuccessfully – to shed his reputation as out of touch with reality. Badenoch, however, is perhaps more convincing in her claim to understand ordinary people and probably has a better instinct for relating to the rest of the world.

A RETURN OF THE CONSERVATIVES?

As the fourth leader of the Conservative Party in just over two years, it remains to be seen whether Badenoch will still be leader of the Conservatives ahead of the next general election. One of her most difficult tasks is finding a balance between speaking her mind and avoiding further divisions among her own MPs – let alone the electorate she is supposed to represent.

By restoring unity among conservatives, she will take another step toward realizing her promise of renewal. Badenoch certainly promises to be different, but is his change of direction enough to win back a British public deeply disillusioned with the Conservatives and all they stand for?

