The G20 takes responsibility for history, takes historic initiatives and advances history

On November 18, Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 19th G20 Summit and delivered important speeches, explaining China's philosophies on “fighting hunger and poverty” and “reforming global governance institutions.”

He announced China's eight actions for global development and proposed concrete measures in economic, financial, trade, digital and eco-environmental fields for the G20.

The photo shows the exterior of the venue for the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (People's Daily/Cao Shiyun)

Xi's important speeches provided crucial conceptual guidance for improving global governance and addressing practical challenges facing global development, thereby helping to consolidate consensus and strength in building a just world of common development and a fair and reasonable system of global governance.

To build a just world of common development, all parties must shoulder their responsibilities to history, take historical initiatives and advance history.

Xi said prosperity and stability would not be possible in a world where the rich get richer while the poor get poorer, and where countries should make global development more inclusive, win-win and more resilient.

Countries need to devote more resources to areas such as trade, investment and development cooperation, and strengthen development institutions. They must help developing countries adopt sustainable production and lifestyle and improve ecological conservation.

They need an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for international economic cooperation, and must promote universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. They must also remain committed to multilateralism and uphold the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order supported by international law and the fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Only through unity and cooperation among all parties can the goal of building a just world of common development be achieved.

China is always a doer and go-getter who works for the cause of global development. It helped lift 800 million people out of poverty and achieve the poverty reduction goal of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule.

China's history is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty and that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when it demonstrates the endurance, perseverance and spirit of effort that allows drops of water to penetrate the rocks over time and transform plans into reality.

The photo shows a promotional light display of the G20 summit at Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (People's Daily/Zhou Zhou)

China's eight actions for global development announced by Xi, including continuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, implementing the Global Development Initiative, supporting development of Africa and support for international cooperation in poverty reduction and food security, fully prove that China is a reliable country in the long term. long-term partner of other developing countries and is ready to go hand in hand with these other developing countries towards modernization.

International observers believe that China's eight actions for global development will help make global development more fair, inclusive and sustainable.

To build a just world of common development, it is important to establish a fair and equitable global governance system. Currently, countries in the South are experiencing considerable momentum, but global governance reform has been stagnating for a long time.

After 16 years of development, the G20 must build on its past achievements and continue to act as a force to improve global governance and advance history.

Xi said the G20 should improve global economic governance and build a global economy characterized by cooperation, improve global financial governance and build a global economy characterized by stability, improve global trade governance and build a global economy characterized by cooperation. openness, improve global digital governance and build a global economy characterized by innovation, and improve global ecological governance and build a global economy characterized by respect for the environment.

He stressed that the G20 should help the UN and its Security Council to play a more important role, and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises. This provides important momentum for the international community to work together to address challenges and crises, while opening new avenues for win-win cooperation.

The Chinese often say: “A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step.” As a major forum for international economic cooperation, the G20 should renew its commitment to the founding mission and make a new start from Rio de Janeiro. China is ready to work with relevant parties to take responsibility for the times, build a just world of common development, and pave the way for a better future of common development and prosperity.

