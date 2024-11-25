PM Modi: Those rejected by those trying to control Parliament





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on November 25, 2024. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan are seen too. | Photo credit: PTI

On Monday, November 25, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi harshly criticized the opposition, accusing certain people rejected by the people of continually trying to control Parliament through disruptive practices. He was making his usual remarks before the start of the winter session of Parliament, which begins today. Updates from the first day of the winter session of Parliament: November 25 PM Modis' remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats and relegating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to 49 seats out of the 288 members of the House. Unfortunately, some individuals rejected by the people continually attempt to control Parliament by resorting to disruptive tactics for political gain. Their primary goal, stopping parliamentary proceedings, rarely succeeds, and citizens take note of their actions, often punishing them when the time comes, he said. Prime Minister Modi said he had repeatedly urged his opposition colleagues, and some also agreed that Parliament should function smoothly. But those who have been continually rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their feelings and those of democracy, he said. The most important thing is that new parliamentarians who arrive with new ideas and new energy are usurped by certain people. They do not even have the opportunity to speak in Parliament. In the democratic tradition, the job of each MP is to prepare the next MPs, but those who have been rejected by the people 80 to 90 times do not allow any discussion in Parliament, do not respect the feelings of democracy, do not understand the importance of people's expectations, he said. Expressing hope that the winter session would go smoothly, he said he hoped that our new friends would get opportunities, they would have new ideas, new imagination to take India forward. Today, the world is looking towards India with great expectations. The winter session of Parliament which began on Monday will end on December 20. There will be no sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 to commemorate Constitution Day. Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passage include Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Tribal Representation Readjustment listed in Goa State Assembly constituencies, Bills of Cargo Bill, Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, Roads Bill (Amendment), the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

