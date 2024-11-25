US troops could be deployed to Japanese, Philippine islands if China invades Taiwan, report says





U.S. and Japanese troops fire High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and M270 multiple rocket launchers during Exercise Keen Sword on the northern island of Hokkaido, Oct. 24, 2024. (Rodney Frye/US Marine Corps)

TOKYO US forces plan to retreat to Japan's southernmost islands and the Philippines if China invades Taiwan, according to a Japanese news agency. The deployments would take place under a plan prepared by the United States and Japan, Kyodo News reported Monday, citing unnamed sources close to U.S.-Japan relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared his intention to reunify the autonomous and democratic island with mainland China, by force if necessary. A littoral marine regiment armed with HIMARS high-mobility artillery rocket systems would be sent to southwest Japan's Nansei Islands, between Okinawa and Taiwan, according to Kyodos sources. Japanese forces would provide logistical support to the Marines. Littoral regiments typically consist of around 2,000 Marines and are intended to be able to deploy quickly to islands, coastlines, and observation posts along choke points. In November, the Okinawa-based 12th Marine Regiment was transformed into the 12th Marine Regiment Littoral. The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment was launched in Hawaii in March 2022. The service plans to establish another littoral regiment in Guam. The 12th Marine Littoral Regiment will integrate with the Joint Force and the capabilities of our allies and partners, supporting deterrence efforts and remaining ready to respond to potential crises, said 1st Lt. Isabel Izquierdo, spokesperson for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Okinawa. , Stars and Stripes told Monday via email. Meanwhile, a US military multi-domain task force would be deployed to the Philippines according to the plan reported by Kyodo. They operate in the air, land, maritime, space, cyber and information domains. The U.S. military's first multi-domain task force in the Pacific, based at Joint Base Fort Lewis-McChord, Washington, has sent troops to train in Japan in recent years. Japan's Defense Ministry and the U.S. military did not immediately respond to emailed questions Monday about the Kyodos report. Any Marine would look at a map of Taiwan and its environs and suggest placing missiles nearby, said retired Col. Grant Newsham, a senior fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies in Tokyo. Nansei Shoto (Japan's southernmost islands) and the northern Philippines practically have signs saying to place missiles here, he said by email Monday. Even non-military people can understand this. Missile deployments could help break the blockade of Taiwan, but their real use is in all-out combat or for deterrence, Newsham said. The announced joint operations plan demonstrates a higher degree of willingness of both countries to defend their interests – by fighting, if necessary, he said. Stars and Stripes reporter Hana Kusumoto contributed to this report.

