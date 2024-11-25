Pakistani police clash with thousands of Imran Khan supporters marching to capital to demand his release





Pakistani authorities have arrested more than 4,000 Imran Khan supporters, including five parliamentarians, ahead of a rally demanding the former prime minister's release from prison, where he has been held for more than a year.

Islamabad was in lockdown, with roads blocked and mobile data suspended in some areas. Clashes between members of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and police took place near Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to local reports.

The government claimed the measures were for public safety, while the PTI insisted the arrests and restrictions were politically motivated.

On Monday, clashes between PTI workers and police continued, with police reporting stone-pelting that hospitalized 14 police officers, while PTI accused police of using tear gas and batons.

Dozens of protesters, including four in Islamabad's D Chowk, were arrested on Monday. Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi had earlier warned that anyone entering D Chowk would be arrested.

On Monday, Islamabad's roads were blocked by containers and a heavy security presence, according to the BBC. However, the former prime minister's supporters, who use social media and messaging platforms despite the restrictions, remained defiant.

The crackdown coincides with a visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr. Khan has been imprisoned for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases. Despite this, he remains very popular, with his political party, the PTI, claiming that the accusations are politically motivated.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan suspended mobile and internet services in areas with security concerns.

The announcement was shared by the government and the Interior Ministry on X despite the platform being banned in Pakistan. The press release does not specify which areas are affected or how long the suspension will last.

open image in gallery

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard in the Red Zone blocked by shipping containers ahead of a protest rally by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in Islamabad (AFP via Getty Images)

Internet and mobile services will continue to operate as usual in the rest of the country, the publications said.

PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram said Mr Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was on her way to Islamabad in a convoy led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

She cannot leave party activists alone, Mr. Akram said.

The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert to Americans in Islamabad, advising them to avoid large gatherings and warning that even peaceful gatherings can turn violent.

open image in gallery

Passengers rush to trains after authorities block highways on the eve of opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaft (PTI) call for protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan (EPA)

Interior Minister Mr Naqvi announced that Islamabad's red zone, home to key government buildings and the target of Mr Khan's supporters, had been cordoned off, warning that anyone who reached there would be arrested.

He attributed the measures to protecting residents and property while accusing the PTI of causing disruption. He clarified that only mobile data, not mobile phone services, was affected.

When Mr Khan was briefly arrested in May last year, PTI supporters launched nationwide protests that escalated into attacks on public buildings and military installations. Thousands of people were arrested and around a hundred people were tried by the army.

Additional reporting by agencies.

