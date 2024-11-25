Ibrox is set to appoint a chairman involved in politics. This has nothing to do with Celtic men of real substance.

I've always loved the expression involved in politics.

It’s a term that leaves a lot of room to connect the dots and fill in the blanks. I've been using this expression for years; I have been involved in politics before and often discuss it here. But I never pretended that this expression meant more than it seemed.

Getting involved in politics is a broad and often meaningless term.

Most read on the Celtic blog

I have participated in campaigns, worked at national headquarters and held various positions within the party and unions. Over the years I have moved between managing phone banks, helping to write press releases and managing a range of behind the scenes functional tasks. I've seen campaigns from the inside and I know what they look like.

I also ran a political blog during the independence referendum; one of the most interesting things I think I've ever done in my life.

However, much of my political knowledge comes from observation. It's about combining what I've learned internally and studying how other campaigns succeed or fail. I love studying the countryside. Political obsessives like me look at these things closely. We analyze what works, what doesn't and why. This kind of review is of course only for geeks.

I haven't been politically active in the traditional sense for over 20 years, but I remain immersed in politics and campaigning. I read everything I can, study the main players, and examine why their opponents lost. And I'm still learning. I thought Harris would beat Trump, but looking back, the reasons Trump won are obvious. Some of these reasons are not even mentioned by mainstream media, which often lack a deep understanding of political processes.

So when I read this morning that the Ibrox club were about to appoint a former peer as president and saw the media touting his alleged political involvement, I found it hilarious. I know what that phrase really means, and in his case, it's not much.

In the UK's honors system, many people elevated to the House of Lords are so because they have written substantial checks to their chosen party. This is often enough to qualify someone as having been politically involved.

Malcolm Offord, who is reportedly set to become Ibrox chairman, is being sold to his fans as a former political figure. But anyone familiar with the political system knows that a peerage is not necessarily a mark of expertise, insight or even competence.

Still, the media considers this nomination important, and many of their fans will likely embrace it. But as someone who has been politically active, I can say with complete certainty that being politically involved is a loaded term that doesn't mean much without the proper experience, skills, or knowledge.

Offord's peerage came courtesy of Boris Johnson's scandal-plagued honors, one of the most controversial in recent history.

That alone should give pause to anyone trying to take this as a serious endorsement of his credentials. Being one of Boris' cronies should be more overwhelming than anything else; he gave a peerage to a 29-year-old woman who worked with him for a time. God only knows what she did to justify this, and maybe we shouldn't ask her.

So I'm not at all impressed with the political credentials of the man they're about to make president, not without knowing a lot more about it. What we are sure of is that he is nowhere near as competent as some of the men who have served on our board from political backgrounds. They are the real deal.

Our club has always nominated people with real political gravitas.

Brian Wilson is an example. I've often criticized him on this blog as being something of an empty shirt in the boardroom, but his political credentials are unassailable. He has held several government positions, including Minister of State for Industry and Energy, Minister of State for Africa and Minister of State for Scotland. These roles had real responsibility and power.

Then there's Ian Livingston, a former Celtic board member whose 2015 vote to cut working tax credits sparked controversy among fans. Although his political views are divisive, there is no denying his political credentials. From 2013 to 2015, Livingston served as Minister of State for Trade and Investment, an important government role. This was not just a man who wrote checks to get his peerage; he was wanted. It was a coup d'état. He was the real deal.

And then there is John Reid, whose political career is beyond compare.

From 1987 to 2010, Reid served as an MP. During this period he held a series of senior government posts, including Secretary of State for Defence, Secretary of State for Health, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Secretary of State at the Interior. Two of them are in the great offices of state and he has brought every inch of that knowledge to Celtic. His impact at Celtic was profound, bringing a bold, forward-thinking approach that, in my opinion, reshaped the club.

He was the first activist president I knew as a fan; he put us in the spotlight, we became aggressive and more confident in our prospects. He was the one who spoke about no longer being at the back of the bus, which was sweet music to the ears of those of us who had always wanted a more militant vision at the helm of the club and he fought for us in a way other presidents had not. Had he held this position in 2012, the events of that year would have unfolded very differently and I am certain the Ibrox club would not have known what had hit him. Only Fergus would have been safer fighting tooth and nail to ensure we got the right result.

In contrast, the appointment of Malcolm Offord seems light. His peerage, courtesy of Boris Johnson, has no real significance beyond its superficial status. Getting politically involved, in this case, seems to mean little more than donating money to the Conservative Party.

This appointment reminds me of Ian Bankier's tenure as Celtic chairman. Bankier was a competent enough figure, but he never changed the game. His credentials were often compared unfavorably to those of his predecessors, such as John Reid or the former governor of the Bank of England, Brian Quinn. Offord seems to be of the same ilk, functional but uninspired.

The media will undoubtedly try to present this appointment as something extraordinary. But writing checks to a political party and receiving a peerage does not make someone an influential political figure. In comparison, Celtic have had quality managers with skills, connections and experiences that have profoundly benefited the club.

Offord's role is unlikely to bring anything exceptional. Their fans might buy into the hype, but the reality is bound to disappoint. They are preparing for it.