Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the opposition on Monday, saying those who have been rejected by the public 80-90 times are trying to control Parliament through disruption and chaos for their political advantage.

“There should be healthy debate in Parliament, but unfortunately some individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruption and chaos. Although their tactics ultimately fail, people are watching closely their behavior and deliver justice when the time is right,” PM Modi said.

Speaking to reporters before the start of the winter session of Parliament, the Prime Minister said a handful of people did not realize their intentions and the people of the country observed their actions and punished them to the opportune time.

Modi also said he had repeatedly urged his opposition colleagues that Parliament should function smoothly.

“But those who have been continually rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their feelings and those of democracy,” he added.

Modi's remarks come days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats and relegating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to 49 seats in the 288-member Bedroom.

Earlier, the BJP registered a third consecutive surprise victory in the Haryana polls, defeating the Congress, touted as the favorite ahead of the polls.

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday and is expected to continue until December 20, PTI reported.