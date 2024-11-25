Says Jakarta will be ruled by PDIP again, Rocky Gerung: Jokowi has become powerless





Suara.com – Political observer Rocky Gerung said that the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections will be won by the PDIP-backed candidate, namely Pramono Anung-Rano Karno. This is because the role of Joko Widodo or Jokowi in Jakarta has disappeared. In the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections, Jokowi is known to support the number 1 candidate duo Ridwan Kamil-Suswono. Despite his support for the candidate promoted by KIM Plus, Jokowi was not present at the RK-Suswono couple's major campaign last Saturday. “The possibility of seeing Jakarta ruled by PDIP again and this means a signal that Jokowi has become powerless in Jakarta, so if he is powerless in Jakarta, where will he seek power, of course he will return to the Central Java,” said Rocky Gerung as quoted in the Rocky Gerung Official Youtube account, titled Leaving Ridwan Kamil in Jakarta, Jokowi chooses to fight in Central JavaMonday (11/25/2024). According to Rocky, the duo of candidates supported by Jokowi will not necessarily win in the Jakarta legislative elections. For this reason, he said, Jokowi preferred to help the couple Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin Maimoena in Central Java. Also read: Hasto bluntly discusses the Chocolate Party's involvement in the regional elections in North Sumatra: It's not because of Jokowi's son-in-law, all means are used “That's why Jokowi chose yesterday (to help Luthfi) in Central Java,” Rocky Gerung said. According to him, Jokowi was rendered helpless in Jakarta and finally chose Central Java to provide full political support to the candidate and vice governor pair Ahmad Lutfi-Taj Yasin in Central Java. “Because of this, yesterday Jokowi chose Central Java and was left by his team, it would be better to lose in DKI than to force him into DKI but also ended up losing and leaving Central Java,” he said. Rocky said. Political observer Rocky Gerung. (screenshot. YouTube doc Rocky Gerung) Earlier, Rocky also said that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was trying to maintain his political dynasty by trying to convince his son-in-law Bobby Nasution to win the North Sumatra (South Sumatra) regional poll. North). elections. “Jokowi finally wants to be sure where he has to win the main, of course, maybe if he doesn't get it in Jakarta or fails in Central Java or misses in East Java. He has to make sure that there is one that he holds, namely Medan Because Medan is the only place where “he survives politically as a dynasty, there is Mr. Bobby Nasution who is his son-in-law,” Rocky said. quoted in a video broadcast on Sunday on his personal YouTube channel 11/24/2024). Read also: Jakarta election countdown: strong competition between Jokowi and Anies' influence in the capital According to Rocky, Bobby's victory in North Sumatra made Jokowi believe that his political dynasty was still functioning. Because, even if these former PDIP cadres gave their support to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the Jakarta electoral district and to Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in the Central Java electoral district, none of them are still members of the Jokowi family. “So if Jokowi threatens (PDIP Secretary General) Hasto to stop the competition in North Sumatra, it means that Mr. Jokowi is confused or frustrated,” he concluded. [Moh. Reynaldi Risahondua]

