Timeline since Imran Khan's ouster





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and supporters are marching towards Islamabad for a “do or die” protest, called by jailed founder Imran Khan.

The protest demands the revocation of the 26th constitutional amendment, the restoration of democracy, the return of public office and the release of political prisoners.

Despite the ban on protests by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI caravans continue their journey.

The protest coincides with the Belarusian president's visit, adding to political tensions. In response, the government implemented security measures, including a partial suspension of mobile and internet services in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Section 144 was implemented in Islamabad and Punjab, with the deployment of additional police officers. Past PTI protests have resulted in clashes with law enforcement and significant disruptions.

A timeline of the main PTI protests since 2022

Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan after a vote of no confidence passed by 174 votes. The motion followed a Supreme Court ruling that Khan's actions to block the vote were unconstitutional.

Anticipating his defeat, Khan called for nationwide protests, urging his supporters to push for early elections.

April 10, 2022: A large number of PTI supporters took to the streets of Pakistan to show their support for party president Imran Khan, after his removal via a no-confidence motion.

PTI supporters rally in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi on April 10. — Reuters

People of all ages, men, women and children, took part in rallies in dozens of cities, dressed in red and green and chanting slogans against the new government.

PTI supporters take part in a rally in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on April 10. — AFP

Major protests took place in cities like Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, Abbottabad and Faisalabad, as well as towns like Bajaur, Lower Dir, Swat and Gujranwala.

May 25-26, 2022: Imran Khan led the much-awaited 'Azadi March' in Islamabad, which triggered clashes across the country, leading to the arrest of several PTI leaders.

The police were on alert and took “all possible measures” to prevent the march from taking place.

Imran Khan, then PTI president, leads the Azadi March in Islamabad on May 25, 2022. — Instagram/@ptiofficial

Police used tear gas to disperse PTI supporters who were trying to cross roadblocks at Batti Chowk in Lahore.

Once the protesters reached Islamabad, they violated the restricted red zone, clashing with security forces and injuring several Rangers, policemen and FC personnel, according to the Islamabad police spokesperson.

Khan ended the protest on May 26, giving the PML-N government a six-day ultimatum to dissolve the assemblies and call elections.

He claimed that three PTI workers died in Karachi, two were thrown from the Ravi Bridge and thousands were arrested. “My message to the imported government is to dissolve the assemblies and announce elections, otherwise I will return to Islamabad in six days,” he said.

October 28 – November 27, 2022: Imran Khan launched PTI's second long march from Lahore to Islamabad, demanding early elections. However, the march was halted when Khan was shot and injured during a rally in Wazirabad.

In this photo taken on November 4, 2022, former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to media representatives at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt on him. -AFP

Despite the attack, the march continued until the end of November, with Khan announcing his decision to withdraw from “this system” and resign from all assemblies.

He finally concluded the march by expressing gratitude to his supporters for their massive participation. “I would like to thank everyone who joined us in such large numbers across Pakistan during our Rawalpindi Azadi March yesterday,” he said.

May 9, 2023: After the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, outraged PTI supporters broke out in protests in several cities, expressing anger over the detention of their leader.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) throw stones after police fired tear gas to disperse them in Lahore May 9, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS/FILE

The protests turned violent, leading to multiple deaths and attacks on public property and military installations, with the arrest of thousands of PTI workers.

Following the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) and looting of the corps commander's residence in Lahore, police filed a case against senior PTI leaders.

The violence, which lasted for almost three days, led many senior PTI members to distance themselves from the party over attacks on sensitive defense and public property.

March 2024: PTI workers staged protests in several cities, claiming that the results of the February 8 elections were rigged, manipulated and that the party's mandate was stolen.

The party accused the government of forging Form 47 and staged several protests, both inside and outside Parliament, to express its concerns.

September 2024: PTI held a public rally demanding the immediate release of Imran Khan, despite clashes with police and failure to meet the rally's deadline, all amid heightened security measures in Islamabad.

The rally, held in Sangjani locality, saw several caravans, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, heading towards the capital despite roadblocks.

The PTI has set a two-week deadline for Khan's release, with Gandapur saying: “If the PTI founder is not legally released within one to two weeks, we will ensure his release ourselves.”

October 4-5, 2024: PTI attempted to stage a protest at D-Chowk, demanding judicial independence and release of Imran Khan, despite imposition of Section 144 ahead of WTO meeting Shanghai cooperation.

PTI supporters and activists of former Prime Minister Imran Khan take part in a protest in Islamabad on October 5, 2024. — AFP

Violent clashes broke out between law enforcement and PTI workers, with both sides accusing each other of instigating the violence.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital and stopped convoys attempting to enter Islamabad, while PTI supporters responded by pelting stones with slingshots.

Protests continued for a second day, spreading to Lahore and causing significant disruption, including roadblocks, clashes between police and protesters and the suspension of metro bus services.

October 18, 2024: The main opposition party held protests in key cities against the proposed 26th constitutional amendment, despite the imposition of Article 144.

Police officers arrest PTI supporters as they demonstrate to demand the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Karachi, October 18, 2024. — AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2511775/pti-protests-timeline-since-imran-khans-ouster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos