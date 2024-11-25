Warning Prabowo to keep his distance, observers give Jokowi a thumbs up if he can be friendly for 5 years: he's on top





Suara.com – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was reminded to have the courage to strictly keep his distance from the influence of former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Because it is considered that Prabowo has not demonstrated this in the leadership of his current government, as shown by the placement of a number of Jokowi's trusted people in the government. “Prabowo must draw a clear line with Jokowi in any context. Because even though there is now a new government regime, it seems that the shadow is still there, seen from the formation of the cabinet and “of several other things”, criticized the head of Centra Initiative researcher Al Araf during a public debate in Jakarta, Monday (11/25/2024). According to Al, the political intimacy between Prabowo and Jokowi currently determines which number is the first of the two. “If intimacy lasts for the next five years, it means Jokowi is at the top, Prabowo No There's nothing wrong with that, right? But if the romance ends in six months, Prabowo will be on top. “This means that he dares to take up space and take a stand during political protests, regional elections, etc.,” Al added. Also read: Jokowi absent in Akbar's campaign because he knows RK-Suswono will be beaten in Jakarta? Expert: Let him be ashamed President Joko Widodo or Jokowi received President-elect who is also Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta, Friday (05/04/2024). (photo doc. Prabowo) Prabowo's government, which remains in Jokowi's shadow, is actually not easy to analyze. Political observer Ray Rangkuti also said that Prabowo's “dependence” in his political attitude is reflected in the many times he visited Jokowi's residence in Solo to discuss the regional elections. “So what makes Pak Prabowo not seem completely free from Pak Jokowi's influence, in my opinion, is still the question,” Ray said. However, Ray believes that the timing of the parliamentary elections could be a turning point for Prabowo to realize that Jokowi's influence is starting to weaken. “At least in the regional elections, perhaps after Central Java, in Jakarta, the response was not very positive. This could be the beginning that made Pak Prabowo more confident saying that it seems that the era of Pak Jokowi has started to fade a bit. Maybe there will be different political attitudes and actions since then,” he said. Also read: 12% VAT increase under Prabowo era makes it even harder for the poor, say traders at Tanah Abang market: it should be for the rich

