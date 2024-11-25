Politics
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was “tormented” by Brexit, which she considered a “humiliation” and a “shame” for the EU, she reveals in her memoir.
Angela Merkel said Brexit was a “humiliation” and a “disgrace” for the European project, according to frank reflections in her new memoir.
The former German chancellor has revealed that Britain's decision to leave the European Union had “changed” the bloc “in the eyes of the world”.
“We have been weakened,” she reflects in extracts from her new book, shared ahead of its publication tomorrow, adding: “The UK's economic strength has made the European single market stronger.”
“We could have much more impact around the world with our democratic beliefs together than separately, I was convinced,” she wrote.
“I would have much preferred to continue working with them within the European Union rather than lose them as a member.”
Merkel said that after the 2016 referendum she was “tormented” by the question of whether “even more concessions” should be made to keep the UK in the bloc, but ultimately judged that there would have been “no reasonable way” to prevent Britain from leaving the bloc.
Once heralded as the EU's de facto leader, Merkel spent 16 years in power before leaving office in 2021.
Angela Merkel and David Cameron during a visit to Berlin in May 2015
Boris Johnson (right) greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) as leaders arrive to attend the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow on November 1, 2021.
President Vladimir Putin (right) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel give a joint press conference after their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow in January 2020.
In her new book, Freedom: Memories 1954-2021, Merkel said she saw the UK as an “indispensable part of the peace project” and cited Winston Churchill's role in creating the EU.
“His country had a right of veto in the UN Security Council; cosmopolitan and competitive thanks to the Commonwealth and as a former maritime nation; and he supported multilateral cooperation,” she said, believing that the United Kingdom’s economic strength “has made the European single market stronger.”
Merkel lamented how Britain ultimately decided to leave the union in 2016, by 52 percent to 48, calling it a “bitter lesson.”
“Even with the best political will, the mistakes of the past cannot be undone,” she wrote.
Ms Merkel's memoir traces her rise from her childhood in the German Democratic Republic and her memories of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 to becoming chancellor in 2005.
She also shares memories of her meetings and conversations with some of the world's most powerful people and passes judgment on her experiences with leaders from Donald Trump to Vladimir Putin.
“He saw everything from the perspective of the real estate developer he was before entering politics,” she wrote of President-elect Trump, who is now returning to the leadership post.
“Each plot of land could only be sold once, and if he didn’t get it, someone else did. This is how he saw the world.
She wrote that Trump did not shake hands with photographers during a meeting at the White House in 2017, even after whispering to him that they should.
“As soon as I said that, I shook my head inwardly. How could I forget that Trump knew exactly what effect he wanted to achieve.”
She also suggested that Trump was intrigued by Vladimir Putin, with whom he spoke several times as president.
Trump continueddefendPutin counters allegations of election interference against his own FBI in 2016, after his victory.
Russia also allegedly interfered in the Brexit referendum.
'[Trump] was obviously very fascinated by the Russian president,” said Ms. Merkel.
“In the years that followed, I had the impression that politicians with autocratic and dictatorial traits captivated him.
“We spoke on two different levels. Trump emotionally, me factually.
“For him, all countries were in competition with each other, in which one's success was another's failure.
“He did not believe that cooperation could increase prosperity for all.”
Donald J. Trump (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference in Washington, March 17, 2017.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, shakes hands with British King Charles III, center, and Camilla, Queen Consort, during the state banquet in Berlin, March 29, 2023.
Angela Merkel and David Cameron visit the British Museum during his visit to London, 2015
Angela Merkel talks to a Bundeswehr soldier in protective gear on November 14, 2006 in Letzlingen.
Angela Merkel receives flowers from her successor, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2021.
Merkel also wrote about her interactions with Vladimir Putin, referencing the infamous encounter where he brought a dog to a meeting in 2007, apparently having already learned of his phobia.
She described Putin as: “Someone who was always on guard to avoid mistreatment and always ready to do damage, including dog power plays and keeping others waiting.”
“You might find all this childish, reprehensible. You might shake your head. But this did not make Russia disappear from the map.
“He was not interested in building democratic structures or having a well-functioning economy prosper in his country or anywhere else,” she said.
“Rather, he wanted to counter the fact that the United States had emerged victorious from the Cold War. He wanted Russia to remain an indispensable pole in a multipolar world after the end of the Cold War.
“To achieve this, he mainly relied on his experience within the security services.”
