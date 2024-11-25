Indonesia rejects Apple's $100 million investment proposal, calling it 'inadequate'





Indonesia says a $100 million investment proposal from Apple to build an accessories and components factory is not enough to allow the tech giant to sell its latest iPhone model , its Ministry of Industry said on Monday.

Indonesia in November banned the sale of Apple's iPhone 16 after it failed to meet requirements that smartphones sold in the country include at least 40% locally made parts.

Indonesia also banned the sale of Alphabet's Google Pixel phones due to a similar lack of use of local components.

Indonesian authorities said last week that Apple had presented an investment proposal aimed at lifting the sales ban.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We have carried out an assessment and this (proposal) did not respect the principles of fairness,” Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita told a news conference, comparing the proposal to the larger investments of 'Apple in neighboring Vietnam and Thailand.

Apple does not have any manufacturing plants in Indonesia, but has established app development academies since 2018, which Jakarta sees as a way for the company to meet local content requirements for the sale of older models of iPhone.

Companies typically increase the use of domestic components to meet these rules, by partnering with local suppliers or sourcing parts domestically.

Agus said Apple had a one-time investment commitment of $10 million that it should have completed before 2023. He also wanted Apple to commit to new investments through 2026.

The ministry would invite Apple to visit Indonesia to continue negotiations, Agus said.

The development comes soon after the iPhone maker made a proposal worth $100 million to set up a manufacturing plant for its accessories and other components in the country. The proposal came after the country banned the use within its borders of the iPhone 16 imported from the foreign market. The Indonesian government's announcement follows Apple CEO Tim Cook's visit to Jakarta in April this year, during which he explored the possibility of manufacturing some Apple devices in the country with President Joko Widodo .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/tech/indonesia-rejects-apple-s-100-million-investment-proposal-calling-it-inadequate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos