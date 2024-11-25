Enough is enough: Pakistanis in Islamabad run out of steam ahead of Imran Khan protest | Imran Khan News





Islamabad, Pakistan For Mohammad Zaheer, a 14-year-old ninth-grade student at a government school in Islamabad, the unexpected Monday vacation was an opportunity to play cricket with his friends on deserted roads, without fear of vehicles disrupt their game.

His only concern? If there would be another holiday on Tuesday.

I hope that's the case, so that our school stays closed for another day and I can spend time with my friends, Zaheer happily told Al Jazeera on Monday morning.

Zaheers School, along with all other educational institutions in Islamabad, was closed not for a public holiday, but due to the expected arrival of thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters ) for a large demonstration in the national capital.

Thousands of PTI members and supporters had started a march from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province where the party is in power, to Islamabad on November 24, pledging to lay siege to the capital until their leader and founder of the party, Imran Khan, be released from prison.

The protesters reached the Islamabad border, despite obstacles and clashes with police. The convoy, led by Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, is expected to arrive in the capital on Monday evening.

Khan, a former prime minister, has been imprisoned since August 2023 on several charges.

Despite his incarceration, Khan made a final appeal on November 14, calling on his supporters to take to the streets on November 24 to protest the theft of this year's election mandate, the unjust arrests of PTI leaders and activists and against the recent adoption of a controversial constitutional law. amendment, which gave the government powers of control over the appointment of superior court judges.

Election authorities barred the PTI from using its party symbol in the country's February elections, but its independent candidates nonetheless won more seats than any other party. The PTI, however, claims that the count was manipulated and that its candidates actually won many more seats. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which came second and third in the elections, formed a coalition that now rules the country.

In response to PTI's calls for protests in Islamabad in recent months, the government has repeatedly imposed measures such as closing entry and exit points into the city and enforcing internet shutdowns.

The PTI protests are harming the country and creating significant difficulties for citizens, said Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi during a press conference on November 24 at D-Chowk, the designated end point of the PTI march .

D-Chowk is in Islamabad's Red Zone, an area housing key government institutions such as the Presidency, the Prime Minister's Office, the National Assembly, the Supreme Court and the diplomatic enclave.

The government's decision to block entry points from Friday evening severely disrupted regular travel, while businesses in the city reported a sharp drop in business.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Sunday that opposition protests were causing daily losses of 190 billion rupees ($684 million), citing reduced tax collection and a blockage of business operations.

Among those affected was Tahir Mehmood, a 38-year-old furniture seller at Abbas Market, about a kilometer from D-Chowk.

For three days I have been sitting in my shop without a single customer. “I can't even go home because the roads are blocked and I'm afraid the police will mistake me for a protester and arrest me,” Mehmood told Al Jazeera.

Politics doesn't interest me. It doesn't matter who is in power. All I care about is winning for my family of six. Instead, I spend money on electricity and food without earning a single rupee. I haven't even seen my children for three days, he added.

These frustrations were echoed by Safdar Ali, a cyclist with ride-sharing app Bykea, who found it impossible to find work through his app due to mobile internet outages.

I don't know who to blame. The government claims billions are lost and the PTI claims to be fighting for the release of its leaders. But we, the daily wage workers, bear the real cost. Who will compensate us? » lamented the 34-year-old man, adding that he had been forced to work despite the fever.

Children play cricket in Islamabad on Monday morning after authorities ordered the closure of educational institutions. [Abid Hussain/Al Jazeera]

The city's roads were blocked by large shipping containers, barbed wire and other barriers, forcing commuters to navigate increasingly inaccessible terrain.

On Monday morning, Islamabad's usually bustling streets were quiet, with traffic significantly reduced. Many stores remained closed, while those that remained open saw merchants waiting idly for customers.

Daud Shafqat, a 23-year-old barber in the upscale F-6 neighborhood, said he had spent most of the past two days watching YouTube and TikTok, thanks to the store's internet connection. High-speed internet is still operational in Islamabad.

In two days, I only had three clients. The rest of the time I sit outside. At least I have my phone for entertainment, he said.

While Shafqat expressed his admiration for Imran Khan and his support for the PTI, he had no plans to join the protest.

I hope Khan will be released soon, but participating in protests is out of the question for me. Honestly, it seems like a waste of time, he added.

For Jamal Abdullah, a producer at a private entertainment channel in Islamabad, getting to work was an ordeal. He finally arrived at his office after 11 a.m., two hours late.

I live about 20 km away and my commute usually takes less than half an hour. Today I tried several detours with my car, but all the roads were blocked. Eventually, I went home, parked my car and had to rent a bike to get to the office, he said.

Abdullah compared the recurring protests in Islamabad to his years living in Karachi, the country's largest city in the southern province of Sindh, once plagued by daily violence.

When I moved to Islamabad 10 years ago, I thought it was the best decision of my life. Now my friends in Karachi are telling me to come back, and I wonder if moving here was a mistake, he said.

Many shops in the city remained closed on Monday after the PTI launched its protest rally. [Abid Hussain/Al Jazeera]

At the Aabpara market, one of the oldest and busiest shopping areas in Islamabad, the atmosphere was also subdued. Usually full of customers and vehicles, Monday's market had empty parking spaces and idle traders.

This is madness. Every month there is a demonstration and nothing changes. How long will one party hold the city hostage? said Rana Shafiq, a 51-year-old mobile store owner, visibly exasperated.

Shafiq said many traders were angry with the PTI and the government for failing to resolve their differences.

Both parties need to sit down and talk. Aabpara was so busy that we couldn't find a parking space. Now we were just sitting here taking losses. Enough is enough. They need to fix this, he said.

