PM Modi criticizes Oppn, 'those who are rejected by people who resort to hooliganism for political gains'

November 25, 2024

New Delhi [India]November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister NarendraModi on Monday slammed the opposition, saying those who have been rejected by the people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

In his usual address to the media this morning before the opening of Parliament proceedings, the Prime Minister said the main objective of the opposition parties seems to be to obstruct the functioning of Parliament rather than contribute to its progress.

“The last phase of 2024 is underway and the country is preparing for 2025. This parliamentary session is special in several ways and the most important is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, at the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Constitution,” he said.

“During the preparation of the Constitution, decision-makers discussed every point in detail and only then did we receive such an excellent constitution. Our Parliament and MPs also play an important role. There should be healthy discussions in Parliament and more and more people should contribute to the discussions,” he said.

Lashing out at the opposition alliance, PM Modi said, “Unfortunately, some people, who have been rejected by the public, are constantly trying to control Parliament for their own political interests through hooliganism of the people. activities and punishes them when the time comes.

“The most important thing is that new MPs who arrive with new ideas and energy are usurped by certain people. They do not even have the opportunity to speak in Parliament. In the democratic tradition, the work of each MP is to prepare the next members, but those who have been rejected by the people 80 to 90 times, do not allow any discussion in Parliament, do not respect the feelings of democracy, do not understand the importance of the people's expectations”, Prime Minister Modi said.

“They also do not understand their responsibility to the people, the result of all this is that they never meet the expectations of the people and are not capable of meeting them. As a result, the public must reject them (the opposition) again and again. It is a condition of democracy to respect the feelings of the people and to work hard day and night to live up to their hopes and expectations. that the work goes smoothly in the House. who have been continually rejected by the public, ignoring the words of their colleagues, disrespecting their feelings and disrespecting the feelings of democracy,” he said.

Expressing hope that the winter session would go smoothly, Prime Minister Modi said, “I hope our new friends will get opportunities, they will have new ideas, new imaginations to take India forward . Today, the world is looking towards India with great expectations. “India has not had the kind of opportunities in the world that it has today. Respect for it has increased globally, which is why our behavior must also reflect our responsibility towards it .”

The parliamentary session began today with various issues expected to be discussed, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill. The session will end on December 20.

There will be no sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on November 26 to commemorate 'Constitution Day'.

Other bills listed for introduction, consideration and passage include the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa State Assembly constituencies. the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Amendment Bill oil fields (regulation and development).

The Boiler Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Transport Bill and the Indian Ports Act are also included in the list. (ANI)

