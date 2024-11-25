Pashinian under fire for another pro-Turkish statement

These areas represented most of the territory of the ancient Armenian kingdoms for centuries before being incorporated into the Ottoman Empire. Their indigenous population was forcibly deported and/or massacred by the Ottoman Turks during World War I.

In an interview with Armenian state television broadcast Friday evening, Pashinian again criticized his country's 1990 declaration of independence, which calls for international recognition of the genocide of Armenians in Ottoman Turkey and Western Armenia. He drew parallels between this reference and the Azerbaijani government's usual description of much of Armenia as West Azerbaijan.

We are very upset that some in some places use the term West Azerbaijan, Pashinian said. But when we talk about Western Armenia, don't we think that this irritates some people? Just as they irritate us by talking about West Azerbaijan, we irritate others by talking about West Armenia.





The remarks sparked an outcry from Pashinian's political opponents, who presented them as further proof that he bowed to Ankara and Baku and trampled on Armenian national interests and dignity in the process.

Comparing Western Armenia to Western Azerbaijan amounts to scientific bankruptcy, civilizational color blindness, national denial and political suicide, wrote Lilit Galstian, a parliamentary deputy from the main opposition alliance Hayastan, in a Facebook post on weekend.

Ashot Melkonian, director of the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, expressed outrage on Monday at Pashinian's statement, accusing the prime minister of legitimizing Azerbaijan's historical falsifications.

In Azerbaijan, the expression West Azerbaijan is used at the state level, it comes from the mouth of their highest leader. [Ilham Aliyev,] and naturally his entourage also defends this idea, claiming Armenian territory, Melkonian told RFE/RL's Armenian service.

Aliyev said in July that, as part of a resolution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Yerevan must ensure the safe return of ethnic Azerbaijanis who fled West Azerbaijan in the late 1980s.

West Azerbaijan is also the name of a province of Iran bordering the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhichevan and Turkey. The French Ambassador to Armenia, Olivier Decottignies, highlighted this fact in a weekend message on X (formerly Twitter).

The one and only, Decottignies wrote on a map of the Iranian province.





The French envoys' comment was interpreted by Armenian opposition figures and media commentators as a veiled rebuke of Pashinian.

France responds firmly to Pashinian's nonsense, said Eduard Sharmazanov, spokesman for the opposition Republican Party of Armenia. He does this through his ambassador.

The Armenian opposition also accused Pashinian of wanting to give ground on the issue of the Armenian genocide.

Pachinien's statement on 109th anniversary of the genocide commemorated in April was significantly different from his previous messages issued on this occasion. The prime minister no longer called for wider international recognition of the genocide and instead said Armenians should overcome the trauma generated by the massacre of some 1.5 million Armenian subjects of the Ottoman Empire. He also emphasized the Armenian expression Meds Yeghern (Great Crime), rather than the word genocide.

Until recently, Armenia welcomed and encouraged growing international recognition of the genocide, resented by Ankara. Pashinian's foreign minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, said on October 31 that this was no longer a top foreign policy priority for Yerevan.