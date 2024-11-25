D-2 of the Regional Elections, a number of Kiai visit Jokowi at his residence, what is happening?





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — A number of ulema figures from Central Java's Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Monday (11/25/2024. At least 8 personalities visited the former mayor of Solo. The eight characters include KH Mahfudz Hamid, caretaker of the Purworejo Islamic boarding school; KH Fatkhurrohman, Semarang Islamic Boarding School; KH Wahib Mahfud, Kebumen Islamic Boarding School; KH Izzudin Abdurrahman, caretaker of the Magelang Islamic boarding school. There is also KH Anwar Iskandar, general president of MUI central and deputy of Rois Am PBNU; KH Said Asrori, Katib Am PBNU, caretaker of the Magelang Islamic boarding school; KH Ubaidullah Shodaqoh, Rais Syuriyah PWNU Central Java; KH Haris Shodaqoh, caretaker of the Semarang Islamic boarding school. Rais Syuriyah PWNU Central Java Director of Magelang Islamic Boarding School Ubaidullah Shodaqoh said the visit was a gathering before the upcoming regional elections. He stressed that he was asking for figures to ensure that regional elections would take place safely in the future. “This meeting is a gathering ahead of the regional elections. “Of course, we ask all influential figures to help ensure that the regional elections remain safe,” he said when met by the media team after meeting Jokowi, Monday (25/ 11/2024). He hopes the meeting aims to prevent unwanted incidents from happening. The reason is that he hopes that the regional elections will go smoothly so that the development of the government will go as it should. “There’s no event we don’t want. “The community remains peaceful, development continues as we wish,” he said. Aside from that, he said the meeting was also a form of gratitude for Jokowi's service before he completed his term as president. He said Jokowi also wants the upcoming regional elections to be democratic and secure. “We met after he was not at the palace, unable to be free. “Pak Jokowi emphasized his role as a community figure, he always wants the elections to remain democratic, safe and peaceful,” he said. -he explained. “He has made many contributions to NU in particular, including the Islamic Boarding Schools Act and the Presidential Decree. NU is very helpful to us who are based in Islamic boarding schools. “He has provided many services to Jam'iyah NU in particular,” he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/sni0is377/h2-pilkada-sejumlah-kiai-sambangi-jokowi-di-kediaman-ada-apa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos