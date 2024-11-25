Republicans push back against Democrats' claims that Gabbard, Trump's intelligence pick, is compromised





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Republican senators on Sunday pushed back against Democratic criticism that Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump's pick to lead U.S. intelligence, is compromised by her pro-Russia comments and secret meetings as member of Congress, with the Syrian president, a close ally of the Kremlin and Iran.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat and veteran of combat missions in Iraq, said she was concerned about Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to become director of national intelligence.

I think she's compromised,” Duckworth said on CNN's State of the Union, citing Gabbard's trip to Syria in 2017, where she spoke with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Gabbard was at the He was a then-Democratic House member from Hawaii.

The U.S. intelligence community identified her as having troubled relations with U.S. enemies. And so my concern is that she couldn't pass a background check, Duckworth said.

Gabbard, who announced last month that she was joining the Republican Party, has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades. She was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait and, according to the Hawaii National Guard, received a combat medical badge in 2005 for her participation in combat operations under hostile enemy fire as part of the Operation Iraqi Freedom III.

Duckworth's comments drew immediate backlash from Republicans.

For her to make ridiculous and downright dangerous comments like that is wrong,” Senator Markwayne Mullin, Republican of Oklahoma, said on CNN, challenging Duckworth to retract. The most dangerous thing she can say is that a U.S. Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army is compromised and an asset to Russia.

In recent days, other Democrats have accused Gabbard, without evidence, of being an asset for Russia. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, claimed, without giving details, that Gabbard was in the pocket of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mullin and others say Democrats' criticism is rooted in the fact that Gabbard left their party and became a Trump ally. Democrats fear that selecting Gabbard as national intelligence chief could endanger ties with allies and hand Russia a victory.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat recently elected to the Senate, said he would not describe Gabbard as a Russian asset, but said his judgment was highly questionable.

The problem is that if our foreign allies don't trust the head of our intelligence agencies, they will stop sharing information with us, Schiff said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Gabbard endorsed in 2022 one of Russia's justifications for the invasion of Ukraine: the existence of dozens of U.S.-funded biological laboratories working on some of the world's most harmful pathogens. The labs are part of an international effort to control disease outbreaks and stop biological weapons, but Moscow has claimed Ukraine is using them to create deadly biological weapons. Gabbard said she had just expressed concerns about protecting labs.

Gabbard also suggested that Russia had legitimate security concerns in deciding to invade Ukraine, given its desire to join NATO.

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri said he found it completely ridiculous that Gabbard was being portrayed as a Russian asset because of her differing political views.

It's insulting. It's an insult, frankly. There is no evidence that she is an asset to any other country, he said on NBC.

Sen. James Lankford, another Oklahoma Republican, acknowledged he has many questions for Gabbard as the Senate considers her nomination to head the intelligence community. Lankford told NBC he wanted to ask Gabbard about her meeting with Assad and some of her past comments about Russia.

We want to know what the goal was and what the direction was. As a member of Congress, we want the opportunity to talk about past comments she's made and put them in their full context, Lankford said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/republicans-lash-democrats-claims-trump-intelligence-pick-gabbard-116181562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos