



PESHAWAR, Pakistan Pakistan's capital was locked down Monday as supporters of jailed former leader Imran Khan marched on the city to demand his release. It is the latest upheaval to hit the US nuclear ally after days of deadly clashes between rival sectarian groups.

That violence between warring Sunni and Shiite factions ended Sunday with an uneasy truce, although reports of skirmishes continued to emerge in the country's often unruly mountainous northwest.

However, as the crisis subsided, authorities in the capital Islamabad moved to block highways with shipping containers and restrict internet coverage, as police began to clash with those supporting Khan, a former cricket icon turned ex-Prime Minister. Protesters and police exchanged accusations of brutality, with police saying one was killed and more than 70 injured.

Khan remains a popular figure in this predominantly Muslim country of more than 230 million people. This is despite his imprisonment a year ago on some 150 charges, including corruption, leaking state secrets and violating Islamic law. His supporters say these are trumped-up allegations, part of a broader effort to keep him and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), out of office. from the polls in elections earlier this year and out of power.

Supporters of Imran Khan at a rally in Swabi on Sunday. Abdul Majeed / AFP – Getty Images

These supporters staged what they called a last call or long march on Islamabad on Monday, with officials saying the convoy of vehicles numbered between 9,000 and 10,000 supporters. A video released by the PTI showed protesters, led by Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, dancing, drumming and waving flags as they approached the capital. Fleets of cars, trucks and motorcycles lined the road, many of them flying the PTI's red and green flag.

We will not return until our leader Imran Khan is released from prison, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, a senior PTI leader, told NBC News, adding that police used tear gas, causing injuries to some PTI supporters. PTI.

In response to these allegations, the chief minister of the Punjab region, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, said that the police officers deployed to arrest the demonstrators were unarmed and in turn accused the demonstrators of brandishing hunting rifles, knives and tear gas canisters.

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said a police officer was killed and more than 70 injured in the clashes, some seriously, as police released two photos of officers who she said had been hospitalized following the violence.

The military-backed government said the protest was simply aimed at disrupting the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko left on Monday after arriving at an air base in Rawalpindi. Press Information Department via AP Khan's supporters also gathered Sunday to demand his release in Swabi, northwest Pakistan. Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images

Every time there is a high-level visit of a close ally to Pakistan, why does the PTI become adamant in its protests and agitations? the country's commerce minister, Jamal Khan, posted on X, a platform banned in the country. These visits provide us with overall economic strengthening and contribute to our overall foreign policy position.

The government responded by locking down the capital, placing shipping containers on major highways and urging social media users to call the city Containeristan.

The Associated Press said ambulances and other emergency vehicles were seen turning around after being impeded by the makeshift roadblocks. Yousafzai, the senior PTI leader, said party members managed to remove some of these containers from the highway between the capital and Peshawar.

Meanwhile, authorities have closed all schools and shut down access to cellphone internet and Wi-Fi services in parts of the country considered a security concern.

The PTI responded to these restrictions by sharing a link to the BBC's coverage of the story.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan applaud on Monday as they march towards Islamabad.Aamir Qureshi/AFP – Getty Images

While our compromised local media has completely obscured the largest mobilization in Pakistan's history, international media are reporting live on all the developments of this historic march, they published.

A truce at Kurram

The chaos comes a day after the government brokered a ceasefire between rival Shiite and Sunni militant groups, following days of clashes near the Afghan border that killed at least 65 people.

The ceasefire in the sectarian Kurram tribal district is expected to last seven days, Mohammad Ali Saif, a local government spokesman and member of the delegation that brokered the deal, told NBC News.

This is a major breakthrough as the situation was quite explosive after the clashes and human losses on both sides, Saif said, adding that the factions agreed to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed.

The groups are engaged in a decades-long land conflict in the region. Tensions flared last week after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a convoy of civilian vehicles passing through the area.

Sunni Muslims at the funeral of victims killed in previous sectarian clashes in northwest Pakistan last month. Dilawer Khan/AFP via Getty Images

The 45 people killed in this incident, including eight women and five children, belonged to the Shiite community. This sparked outrage, when hundreds of men from the Shiite community stormed local villages, killing and kidnapping a number of people and burning gas stations and shops, according to the local government and the police.

The violence prompted the government to send the delegation to the region, located 240 km from Islamabad and closer to the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Both sides have serious reservations over the insecurity and deteriorating law and order situation, lack of sufficient police force, etc., Saif said. We listened to them carefully and assured them of our full cooperation to resolve all the real issues to restore peace and harmony in the tribal district.

Small groups continue to attack each other in villages in rural areas, Saif added, but he said he hoped they too would stop fighting soon.

Mushtaq Yusufzai reported from Peshawar, Pakistan, and Alexander Smith from London.

