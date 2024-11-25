Al Araf finds it embarrassing for Jokowi to campaign in 2024 regional elections

Al Araf military observer. Photo: Document JPNN.Com

jpnn.comJAKARTA – Al Araf, Senior Researcher of Centra Initiative, highlighted the actions taken by the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who actively participated in the winning campaign of candidate pairs (Paslon) in the elections simultaneous regional elections in 2024.

“Why would a former president do anything to win Central Java and Jakarta? It's actually embarrassing. Ethically, it's embarrassing,” Al Araf said in a discussion organized by Imparsial with the coalition of civil society that monitors democratic elections entitled “Political dynamics and security”. Before the regional elections: Jokowi's shadow in Prabowo's regime in Tebet, South Jakarta, Monday 25/11.

According to Al Araf, a former president should just keep quiet and just sit through the simultaneous regional elections in 2024. This shows how much political acumen the former president demonstrated.

By openly showing his attitude and support for certain candidate pairs, Al Araf sees that there is a purpose and purpose behind it.

“That means, yes, there is a crisis, there is an emergency or the question is whether there is an interest that he will read in the next five years, so he must win these regional elections,” he said. he declared.

He rejected the idea that these regional elections should not be considered only in the context of the current elections. However, these regional elections will constitute a buffer in the political battle of 2029.

“This is what then caused an escalation of the situation and a former president did everything to resign,” he continued.

Not stopping at Jokowi as a former president, Al Araf also highlighted the steps taken by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who participated in the campaign for his candidate in Central Java. According to him, the government should not show its partiality towards certain pairs of candidates.