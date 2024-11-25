Donald Trump's failure to sign transition documents angers critics





Donald Trump has drawn the ire of Democrats and critics for failing to sign the legal documents needed to formally begin the transition of power.

Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) filed with the General Services Administration and the White House are typically submitted in September and October prior to Election Day. The documents allow a new administration to work with the outgoing administration to begin an orderly transition process on issues such as providing IT services and office space, and allowing the FBI to review successful applicants for national security positions.

Trump has named almost all of his picks for his future Cabinet positions, including those that will require Senate confirmation. Some of the president-elect's most controversial picks, like former Fox News host Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense and former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, have previously spoken out about their concerns, even without a formal verification process.

Hegseth was accused of a sexual assault in 2017, which he was never charged with and which he denied. Gabbard has also been accused of helping spread Russian propaganda and criticized for his meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The delay in signing transition documents could force senators to vote on Trump's Cabinet picks without federal background checks, the Associated Press reported.

Trump's failure to submit the required ethics pledge, saying he would avoid conflicts of interest, also means he has not revealed who is funding his transition process. Newsweek has reached out to the Trump transition team for comment via email.

In a post on

"Trump has not yet signed the ethics agreement required for the presidential transition, allowing him to raise unlimited sums from unknown donors to pay for staff, travel and office space needed to prepare for the government takeover" the group wrote.

Donald Trump stands in front of the curtains during a House Republican Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. The US president-elect was criticized for not signing the documents.

Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, recently wrote a letter to the General Services Administration, the agency that oversees the presidential transition process. She said Trump is “compromising his own ability to effectively manage national security emergencies, urgent threats to public health and safety, and corruption risks” by not signing the memorandums of understanding.

“The Trump team's unprecedented refusal to sign deals with the outgoing administration threatens the American public by crippling the ability of new officials to govern responsibly,” Warren wrote.

Warren previously accused Trump in a Nov. 11 article of having “already broken the law” by failing to submit documents as required by the Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2019.

Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Politico he did not believe the committee would allow a nomination to move forward if there was a “lack of investigation appropriate” on one of Trump's choices.

Aaron Parnas, lawyer and frequent Trump critic, added on

Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team, said in previous statements to several media outlets that the president-elect's lawyers “continue to engage constructively with the Biden-Harris administration's lawyers regarding all agreements envisaged by the law on the presidential transition”.

Separately, Heath Brown, a public policy professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who studies presidential transitions, told the New York Times of potential concerns about Trump not revealing how the transition process is financed.

“When money is not disclosed, it is not clear how much everyone is giving, who is giving it and what they are receiving in return for their donations,” Brown said. “This is an area where the vast majority of Americans would agree that they want to know who is paying this bill.”

The lack of signed memorandums of understanding also means that the new Trump administration has so far not met with any federal agencies ahead of the new administration.

Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, said Trump's Cabinet officials cannot officially become federal employees until the transition team has not signed the required documents.

“They can do whatever they want. They can have whatever conflicts of interest they want. They could take money from foreign governments for all we know,” Painter told Politico.

He added that Trump and his team “must convince the American people, including those who voted for them, that they are working to help the country, not just to make a bunch of billionaires even richer.” way of saying to all those working-class voters: “Thank you very much, now, to you. »

The Associated Press said there was still time for the Trump team to sign the necessary transition documents.

After Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, the president-elect will also have the authority to grant security clearances to his Cabinet picks, regardless of the outcome of a background check.

