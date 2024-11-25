Kldarolu, tried for calling Erdoan a “thief”, is being prosecuted again for the same remarks





Kemal Kldarolu, the former leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), faces a new defamation suit filed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, after Kldarolu reiterated in court that Erdoan was a thief, which was the basis of an ongoing criminal trial. where Kldarolu is accused of insulting the president. Erdoan's lawyer Hseyin Aydn announced on Monday that a civil suit seeking 500,000 TL (about $14,500) in damages had been filed against Kldarolu for statements made during a defense in court on Friday . The legal complaint claims that Kldarolus' repeated accusations, including calling Erdoan a thief and thief-in-chief, constituted a serious violation of Erdoan's personal rights and dignity. The defamation action comes as part of an ongoing criminal case in which Kldarolu is accused of publicly insulting a public official for similar remarks made a few years earlier, as part of politically charged 2013 corruption investigations If convicted in this criminal case, Kldarolu faces up to 11 years and 8 months in prison and a possible political ban. Kldarolu, who led the CHP for more than a decade and ran as the opposition bloc's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has long accused Erdoan of corruption. The charges in the criminal trial stem from comments he made after corruption investigations, known as the December 17-25 investigations, were revealed in 2013 and he referred to then-prime minister Erdoan as Baalan, a term which translates to chief thief. Erdoan has always denied the allegations, calling the investigations a plot orchestrated by the sectarian Glen movement, a former ally he now accuses of trying to overthrow his government. The criminal case against Kldarolu focuses on Kldarolu's use of terms like thief-in-chief, in speeches and public statements. Last week, during his defense at the criminal trial, Kldarolu reiterated his allegations, saying: “I present myself here not as someone accused of theft or embezzlement,” he said, “but as someone 'one who dared to call a thief a thief. In a statement posted on social media, Aydn, Erdoan's lawyer, said Kldarolus' remarks in the courtroom constituted a clear abuse of the right to defense. The statements made in court are a continuation of the same baseless accusations that have violated the personal rights of our presidents for years, Aydn said. He noted that Erdoan had previously withdrawn all charges against opposition figures in the spirit of reconciliation after a failed coup attempt in 2016, which he blamed on the sectarian Glen movement, but that continued behavior of Kldarolus left no alternative but to seek legal redress. Even after eight years, there has been no improvement in Kldarolus' conduct, which has devolved into a persistent pattern of crude and offensive rhetoric, Aydn said. The statement also said that Erdoan's team had filed a separate criminal complaint with the Ankara General Prosecutor's Office over the same remarks. Kldarolus' lawyer, Celal Elik, dismissed the new legal action as an attempt to suppress legitimate criticism and insisted his client would not back down. Hearing the truth and facing evidence of corruption may be uncomfortable for Erdoan, but we will not take a single step back, Elik said in a statement posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Describing the defense of the Kldarolus trial as a manifesto, Elik pledged to continue presenting evidence of corruption and abuse of power. We will repeatedly exercise our right to prove the truth, he said. Erdo's distress at these revelations only confirms our correctness. After losing the 2023 presidential election to Erdoan, Kldarolu had to resign as leader of the CHP but remained an influential figure in the political opposition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/11/25/kilicdaroglu-on-trial-for-calling-erdogan-a-thief-sued-again-for-same-remark/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos