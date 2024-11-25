Elizabeth Warren Warns Trump Transition Threatens American Public – Mother Jones





Donald Trump's Cabinet appointments aren't the only source of controversy during his return to the White House.

On Thursday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote to the administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), which manages the operations of federal agencies, to warn him that the Trump transition team has refused to sign memorandums of understanding with Biden. -Harris administration. All previous presidents-elect have signed the accords, which outline how the administrations will work together; one, for example, would allow the FBI, under the current administration, to conduct background checks on Trump's nominees. Another would make it easier for the Trump team to obtain national security clearances needed to receive classified intelligence briefings before taking office. “The Trump team's unprecedented refusal to sign agreements with the outgoing administration threatens the American public by crippling the ability of new officials to govern responsibly,” Warren writes.

The refusal to release the ethics code increases “the risk that the new administration will govern for the benefit of special interests rather than the American public.”

On top of that, the Trump transition team has yet to post a comprehensive ethics code on the GSA website explaining how it will manage its conflicts of interest, as required by a Trump law. – even adopted in 2020. Warren's letter notes that although Trump's team has issued its own ethics code, “it includes nothing about how President-elect Trump will manage his own financial conflicts of interest, which, according to experts, will be one of the most alarming corruption challenges of the new administration. » According to Warren, the refusal to release the ethics code increases “the risk that the new administration will govern for the benefit of special interests rather than the American public.”

As the New York Times reported on Sunday, it is possible that these “special interests” are actually helping to finance the Trump transition: because the Trump team has not signed a memorandum of understanding with the GSA that was supposed to be expected on September 1, they were able to hide the names of donors to the transition. If the Trump transition had made the deal, they would have had to publicly disclose their donors, each of them would have an individual donation limit of $5,000, but the Trump team would have been able to access $7.2 million in funds federal funds to help cover the costs of the deal. the transition.

Trump would also be the first president to circumvent this agreement, which appears to suggest that his team believes it can raise more from donors without being limited to the $5,000 cap per individual donor. But as one expert told the Times, this could come at a significant ethical cost:

When money is not disclosed, it's unclear how much everyone gives, who gives it and what they receive in return for their donations, said Heath Brown, a public policy professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice which studies presidential transitions. . This is an area where the vast majority of Americans would agree that they want to know who is paying this bill.

In her letter to the GSA, Warren asks them to respond by December 5 to questions about how the agency is engaging in the Trump transition and the impacts of the Trump team's failure to comply with federal law. Spokespeople for the Trump transition team and GSA did not immediately respond to Mother Jones' requests for comment Sunday morning.

