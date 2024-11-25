Thousands of Imran Khan supporters defy confinement, tear gas and arrests to head towards the Pakistani capital.





Khan, who has been in prison for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated.

A convoy of vehicles carrying protesters was expected to reach the capital later Monday. Security officials say they expect between 9,000 and 11,000 protesters, while the PTI says the number will be much higher.

Authorities said police fired tear gas to try to stop protesters about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the city. A video posted on social media showed Khan's supporters donning gas masks and goggles.

Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become almost impossible. Ambulances and cars were seen turning back from areas along the key Grand Trunk Road highway in Punjab province where shipping containers were used to block roads.

A video circulating online showed protesters using heavy machinery to remove the containers.

We are determined and we will reach Islamabad even if the police use tear gas to stop our march, Kamran Bangash, a senior PTI leader, told the Associated Press. We will overcome every obstacle one by one, and our supporters are removing shipping containers from the roads. »

Bangash also said Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who was recently released on bail in a corruption case, would lead the march alongside Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Khan's party remains in power.

Nearly 50 kilometers from Islamabad, Bibi, dressed in a head-to-toe white burqa, addressed protesters while sitting in a truck, urging them to remain determined to achieve their goal and free Khan. She then chanted, God is great and left.

Khan's main political opponent, Sharif, heads the current government.

Sharif's spokesperson Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that whenever a high-level foreign delegation visits Pakistan, the PTI launches a policy of long marches and attacks on Islamabad to harm the economy.

Some economists say the protests are causing billions of rupees in damage to the country's fragile economy.

On Sunday evening, protesters burned trees while police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds. Khan's supporters responded by using slingshots and throwing stones at security personnel.

In a bid to thwart the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in areas with security concerns, which PTI said affected his call to protest on social networks. On Thursday, a court banned gatherings in the capital and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested.

On Monday, Naqvi confirmed the killing of a police officer during clashes with Khan's supporters.

Authorities say only the courts can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 by a vote of no confidence in Parliament. He has been incarcerated since his first conviction in a corruption case, in August 2023.

Khan has been convicted in several cases. His convictions were later overturned on appeal, but he cannot be released due to other cases pending against him.

Associated Press writers Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, and Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

