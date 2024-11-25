Government ministers consulted Shell over its move to London to avoid embarrassment over the COP26 climate summit, new documents reveal.

Cache of emails, memos and meeting minutes, obtained through Freedom of Information requests from climate advocacy group Culture Unstained, shed light on private communications between officials and company oil in the months leading up to the flagship conference, hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow in November 2021.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson then hailed the climate negotiations as a great success for the United Kingdom, celebrate that the attempt to limit the increase in global temperature to no more than 1.5°C was still relevant. The UK Government's COP26 Unit won praise for refusing fossil fuel companies seeking to sponsor the summit.

However, recently obtained files seen by DeSmog reveal that, despite public rejection of polluters, the UK government was working closely with Shell behind the scenes to manage reputational risk for both parties.

In an operation known as Pearl, Cabinet Office staff highlighted the government's positive attitude towards Shell, emphasizing the aim of showing support for Shell's relocation to the UK, emphasizing the benefits of the UK business environment, and understanding Shell's proposition and how we can work in partnership.

A briefing note to Boris Johnson, prepared ahead of a meeting with Shell CEO Ben van Beurden in July 2021, suggests the Prime Minister should help avoid the impression that offshoring is driven by weaker climate standards in the United Kingdom and in the Netherlands.

Shell's decision to relocate its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK follows a landmark court case in the Netherlands in 2021, which governed the company was to reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030. This decision was only made public on November 15, 2021, two days after the conclusion of the Glasgow climate negotiations.

Officials also prepared a question Johnson could ask van Beurden: How has the recent Dutch court verdict on emissions changed your plans for net zero emissions by 2050?

Minutes of a meeting between Johnson and van Beurden from October 2021 reveal that the CEO wanted to avoid any impression that Shell was moving because of the UK's soft approach to ESG. [Environmental, Social and Governance] or because the company was trying to avoid its climate responsibilities.

The revelations are likely to be an embarrassment to the late Conservative government, which adopted the UK's net zero emissions target in 2050 under Prime Minister Theresa May, the first major economy to do so .

Benefits of shells flew away to more than 10 billion this year, as the company doubled its consumption of fossil fuels at the expense of low-carbon investments. The Carbon Majors project estimates that Shell alone was responsible for 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions between 1892 and 2022.

Records seen by DeSmog suggest that part of Shell's motivation for setting up in the UK was to avoid double taxation by being tax domiciled in the UK and the Netherlands, as some shareholders preferred not to that their remuneration in dividends is subject to withholding tax in the Netherlands.

Tessa Khan, executive director of research and campaign group Uplift, told DeSmog: Shell is a company that has profited off the backs of British bill payers, getting away with paying the least for years. possible taxes and who continues to critically drill for new oil and gas, which are driving changes, care for our climate.

And yet the last government welcomed it with open arms, greenwashing and all. No oil and gas company should be this cozy with government.

As climate change imposes ever-increasing costs on the rest of us, from communities and city councils cleaning up after floods, to British farmers losing their incomes due to record rainfall, Companies like Shell should stay out in the cold, not in the heart of our government.

COP26 pressure

Documents released by the Treasury highlight how keen Shell and the government were to ensure that the company's relocation at the time of COP26 did not damage the credibility of either party.

Shell contacted the Treasury before the move, asking if COP26 was going to overstep the mark. According to an internal memo, [Shell] think it would be deeply undesirable to announce [relocation] during the final Cop negotiations and so if there is a risk of it going over by a week or so, then they could slip up the whole timetable.

Treasury officials then attempted to prevent the COP26 unit, the Cabinet Office entity responsible for managing the COP, from being informed of internal conversations aimed at facilitating Shell's relocation.

Discussing the risk of COP26 being overrun and the potential impact of this on Shell's announcement, Charles Roxburgh, then Second Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, remarked: “We clearly cannot involve anyone in the COP26 unit. There are simply too many people inside and it would pose a very high escape risk.

Roxburgh, a independent non-executive director at Shell between 2013 and 2016, worked at the Treasury for six years before joining the Shells board in 2022. He met with Shell eight times in 2021, according to Treasury disclosures, and was designated as a contact person for Shell communications with HMG in July 2021.

We don't have to give any indication of where the businesses really are, Roxburgh reportedly said, but I think we could say that we are planning ahead for November and some major announcements and we need to understand the timeline around the end of the year. COP26 or something like that. And I prefer to do it orally if possible.

High level access

Emails obtained by Culture Unstained show that Johnson had met with the Shells CEO at least three times in 2021. A briefing for a meeting in July mentioned that they had met in April, and one email showed that they had met at the governments. Global Investment Summit in October 2021, a platform to stimulate investments in the country before COP26.

The investment summit was held at the Science Museum in London, which under a sponsorship deal with Shell sign a gag clause in July 2021 meaning the museum was obligated not to say anything that could damage Shell's reputation. The same month, the Science Museum abandoned Norwegian national oil company Equinor as sponsor in the face of pressure from climate activists. He still hasn't abandoned his sponsorship deals with fossil fuel giants BP and Adani.

Culture Unstained acquired the documents after a years-long appeal process to the Information Commissioner, who ruled against the Treasury's public interest arguments that releasing the information would harm the Kingdom's financial interests -United States and Shell and to the effective conduct of public affairs.

The emails demonstrated how Johnson and Treasury officials had sought to boost Shell's confidence: the Prime Minister laid out bluntly the UK's position on this, which their CEO found reassuring.

The documents viewed by DeSmog also contain a number of emails exchanged between Charles Roxburgh and other officials.

A briefing note circulated by Roxburgh in July 2021 ahead of a separate meeting between the Prime Minister and Ben van Beurden indicated that the meeting had been scheduled after Dan Rosenfeld, Number 10's then chief of staff, was approached by the president of Shell, Andrew Mackenzie.

Rosenfield received a peerage in July 2023 and was a former partner at Hakluyt & Company, a corporate strategy consultancy which was accused spying on Greenpeace activists for Shell and BP. Hakluyt said he had no relationship with the spooky world and no longer spies on NGOs, according to the openDemocracys investigation.

The briefing asked the Prime Minister to express the UK's strong support for Shell's return to the UK from the Netherlands. In the main talking points, Johnson was encouraged to reference a previous meeting that year: As I said when we met in April, I would like to see Royal Dutch Shell back in the UK, that he endorsed Shell's net zero emissions targets. , and would welcome companies that share this ambition.

Another email released by Roxburgh said Shell wanted to highlight floating wind power, carbon capture in the Northeast and [electric vehicle] pricing is particularly relevant for the UK.

An analysis by the NGO Common Wealth find that Shell invested five times more in oil and gas than in renewable energy in the third quarter of 2023. In March this year, the company weakened its decarbonization targets for 2030, saying it would need to invest more in oil and gas in the face of continued demand for fossil fuels.

Climate website Carbon Brief described this as a bet against the world meeting its climate goals, as it undermines the International Energy Agency's conclusion that no more investment in fossil fuels is needed to stay within the temperature limit of 1.5°C.

Treasury, the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero and Shell did not respond to DeSmog's request for comment.

Ahead of COP26, it was revealed that major oil companies like Shell had been barred from sponsoring the summit due to their weak climate targets and failure to align with the goals of the UN Climate Change Accord. Paris, a Culture Unstained spokesperson told DeSmog.

However, these documents make clear that elsewhere the government was still actively involved in protecting Shell's reputation, helping to manage its relocation to the UK when the company was mired in controversy.

If the government of the day wanted to avoid appearing light on environmental issues, it should have supported the Dutch court's decision by demanding much more from Shell, rather than welcoming the company with open arms and encouraging its greenwashing .