Indian opposition protests against billionaire accused of corruption and fraud by the United States





NEW DELHI Hundreds of supporters of India's main opposition party demonstrated on Monday against billionaire Gautam Adani, recently indicted in the United States for alleged fraud and corruptionand accused the government of protecting the Indian coal tycoon whose company shares have plunged since last week's accusations. Activists belonging to the Congress party demonstrated near Parliament in New Delhi to demand the immediate arrest of Adani, considered to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some held placards saying that Modi and Adani are one and the same and that Modi's friendship is costing the nation. » Several were arrested by the police. Also on Monday, opposition parties tried to raise Adani's allegations in Parliament, but the session was adjourned due to disruptions. They called for the creation of a joint committee to investigate his businesses, which include agriculture, renewable energy, coal and infrastructure. Adani, 62 years oldone of Asia's richest men, was thrust into the spotlight last week when US prosecutors in New York charged him and seven of his associates with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud, alleging that Adani misled investors in a massive solar project in 2017. India by hiding that it was facilitated by bribes. The indictment describes an alleged scheme to pay approximately $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials. The government has not officially commented on the accusations, which the Adani group has denied as baseless. On Saturday, the group's financial director said the indictment was linked to a contract from Adani Green, its renewable energy arm, which represented 10% of its business, adding that none of the group's other companies were accused of wrongdoing. Ishita Sadha, a member of the Congress party's youth wing, said the allegations were embarrassing for India. Modi keeps Adani safe, she said. After the indictment was unsealed last week, the Congress party's Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government was protecting Adani and the billionaire would not be arrested or investigated. The Prime Minister's credibility has been destroyed. The entire country knows that Adani and Modi are one and the same. We will expose the entire network, Gandhi told reporters. The main opposition bloc, called INDIA, led by the Congress party, has repeatedly called for investigations into Adani. They have been going after the tycoon and his alleged ties to the government since a U.S.-based short-selling company published a report last year accusing billionaire companies of manipulating stock prices and fraud. Adani also denied the claims, but the report triggered a sell-off of his company's shares and an ongoing investigation by the country's market regulator. Market analysts say Adani had only just recovered from the shock of the report when the charges were announced. the biggest test yet for the embattled billionaire. A day after the indictment, his company's shares plunged as much as 20 percent. Adani's footprint in the Indian economy is deep. His group is the country's largest coal mine operator and largest infrastructure developer, operating several ports and airports and employing tens of thousands of people. Despite its roots in fossil fuels, Adani has ambitions to become the world's largest player in renewable energy by 2030. Analysts say a key factor in his meteoric rise over the years has been his ability to align his group's priorities with those of the Modi government. Its detractors accuse it of crony capitalism and obtaining preferential treatment from the government, particularly in obtaining contracts, which the group has denied.

