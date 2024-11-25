After becoming president, here is Joko Widodo's wealth





JAKARTA – After completing his duties as President of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20, 2024, Joko Widodo certainly has a retirement salary and assets. So how much? According to CNBC, during his 10 years as president since 2014, Jokowi's wealth has increased. It was recorded that between 2012 and 2023, the increase reached 248.9 percent or Rp95.82. According to LHKPN, Jokowi's wealth has increased significantly in land and real estate items. In 2014, Jokowi declared assets in the form of land and buildings worth IDR 29.4 billion, while in 2024, IDR 74.19 billion. Then, assets in the form of current accounts and cash equivalents also increased from IDR 488.1 million to IDR 20.83 billion. Jokowi's total assets in 2024 will no longer be reduced by debt. Meanwhile, in 2014, he declared a debt of IDR 1.9 billion. Joko Widodo's retirement money As a former state official, Jokowi is also entitled to a pension. However, the figures are very different from those of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN), the TNI and the Polri. The pensions of the President and Vice President are contained in Law 7/1978 concerning the financial/administrative rights of the President and Vice President and former Presidents and Vice Presidents. In this regulation, Jokowi, who is a former president, is entitled to a pension equivalent to 100% of his final base salary. For information, the president's salary reaches IDR 30.2 million. However, this pension does not include the allowance previously received by the president and his deputy, which amounts to IDR 32.5 million per month. This amount is certainly much higher than what civil servants receive. The highest salary of civil servants was recorded at IDR 5.04 million, six times less than what the president receives. In addition to pensions, former presidents are also entitled to housing allowances paid by the state. This includes water, electricity, telephone and family healthcare costs. The former president will also benefit from an official car. Apart from this, security facilities were also provided by the presidential security forces.

