I am a black Catholic worried about (another) America under Donald Trump





Generally, how a person votes, what motivates their vote, and assumptions about voters can be uncertain goals. However, in the case of our recent elections, certain issues need to be discussed. As an African American, I found the comments, behavior, allegations, policies and agenda of the President-elect and his Vice President to be dangerous, offensive and, in many cases, racist.

As a Catholic, I believe the attacks on human dignity, the capitalization of fears, the demonization of “others”, the outright lies and his not-so-subtle comments justifying violence against former Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Others are contrary to our tradition. of human respect, peace and justice.

It was reported that 54% of all Catholic voters voted for Donald Trump. The key to this majority is that approximately 60% of white Catholics voted that way.

If, years ago, you had voted for Nixon, the Bushes or Reagan, I might not have agreed, but this is very different. I recently finished Dr. Anthony Fauci's book, On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service. It includes a tribute to George W. Bush for his strong campaign for the treatment of HIV/AIDS in Africa. Fauci notes that Bush's program may have saved as many as 25 million lives. This level of global solidarity or compassion is completely absent from the new administration.

Trump has spoken openly about mass expulsions, revenge against his opponents, “traumatization” of federal employees, pardoning the violent Capitol rioters, pardoning himself, defunding schools that teach “critical theory of race,” dismantling the Environmental Protection Agency, and other terrible policies. Already, some of his supporters are sending emails to African Americans urging them to return to the plantation and, in some places, shouting to girls and women: “Your bodies belong to us.”

When I read the Scriptures, there is Jesus, God become flesh, dining with the outcasts and “sinners.” His mother proclaims a God who “lifts up the humble”. When I go to Mass, the Eucharist declares that we are one body in Christ. When I read documents approved by 90% of the world's bishops at the Second Vatican Council, I see the following:

[The Council,] guide of the faith of the entire people of God, gathered together by Christ, cannot find a more eloquent expression of the solidarity, respect and love of this people for the entire human family, of which they are a part, than to enter into dialogue with him on all these subjects. various problems, shedding the light of the Gospel and providing humanity with the saving resources that the Church received from its founder under the impulse of the Holy Spirit. (Gaudium et spes, 3)

Nothing in the new administration even remotely reflects the above. Frankly, and I say this with all humility, I fear that for many white Catholics, their race, their nation, their privilege, their fears, and their prejudices have obscured their Catholic faith.

I am not swayed by “single issue” voting on abortion, alleged fears about the economy, or other issues. From my perspective, the votes for the new ticket overlook a level of racism, misogyny, violence and nationalism that is simply frightening. In my view, the “right to life” movement spends more time making abortion illegal than creating a society in which abortion is not deemed necessary. It’s a sad irony that the states with the most restrictive abortion laws are also the ones with the most fragile social safety nets for women and babies.

I wonder what the prophet Jeremiah, Saint Scar Romero, God's servants Thea Bowman and Dorothy Day, Fr. Thomas Merton, Bishop Thomas Gumbleton and others would speak of the words and deeds of our new president. How is it possible that a man who brags about taking women's private parts, who is engaged in numerous “secret” deals to pay off his accusers, and who has been convicted of crimes, is considered a moral choice for the majority of white American Catholics? ?

I also wonder about the role of the Catholic hierarchy in this area. Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York was seen laughing and joking with Trump at the Al Smith dinner, and publicly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not attending. To my knowledge, he and many other bishops have said nothing about the new president's openly racist, violent and mendacious comments on various topics. This silent complicity with manifest immorality is unworthy of a hierarchy whose vocation to leadership and holiness is essential to its function.

I understand that we have the freedom to vote for whoever we want. Yet in some cases a vote is no longer simply political or partisan but is moral, ethical and, in this case, a matter of life and death. Many conservative Catholics have no problem telling Catholics who vote Democratic that they are not “Catholic.”

I believe that the demands of justice, righteousness and, indeed, the Gospel of Jesus Christ, force us all to ask serious questions about who represents a “Catholic” voice in the political and moral arena, especially NOW.

