Need to link the cooperative movement to the circular economy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Modi said that cooperatives play a key role in the housing sector and in the banking sector. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the need to link the cooperative movement with the circular economy and promote international collaboration in the sector. Addressing the ICA World Cooperatives Conference 2024 at Bharat Mandapam here, Prime Minister Modi said that for India, cooperatives are the basis of culture and a way of life. He added that India sees a huge role for cooperatives in its future growth and over the last 10 years, the country has worked to transform the entire ecosystem related to cooperatives. “Our endeavor is to make cooperative societies multi-purpose,” he said, adding that it is for this purpose that the Indian government has created a separate cooperative ministry. Prime Minister Modi said that cooperatives also play a key role in the housing sector as well as the banking sector. There are around 2 lakh cooperative housing societies in the country. He said the government had strengthened the cooperative banking sector and reformed it. “India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Our goal is to achieve high GDP growth and benefit the poor. It is necessary for the world to view growth in a human-centric angle,” he said. Highlighting that there is a great opportunity for cooperatives globally, Prime Minister Modi said there is a need to make cooperatives flag bearers of integrity and mutual respect in the world. “For this, we need to innovate our policies and develop strategies. To make cooperatives climate resilient, we need to link them to the circular economy. We need to discuss ways to encourage startups in the cooperative sector,” he said. he added. Currently, around Rs 12 lakh crore is deposited in cooperative banks. The Prime Minister also informed the gathering that his government is committed to further strengthening the cooperative movement and around 2 lakh more multi-purpose cooperative societies are being set up in villages. He also praised the role played by women in the development of the cooperative movement, saying that around 60 percent of members are women. Prime Minister Modi said India believes that cooperation can provide new energy to global cooperation and can help countries, especially those in the South, achieve the kind of growth they need. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

