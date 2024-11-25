Imran Khan supporters march towards Pakistani capital





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, February 24, 2021. Khan's supporters marched towards Islamabad on Monday. File photo by Chamila Karunarathe/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) — Thousands of Imran Khan's supporters marched toward the capital Islamabad Monday to demand his release from prison as authorities prepared to prevent crowds from entering the city.

A convoy led by former Prime Minister Busha Bibi's wife and Pakistani lawmaker Ali Amin Gandapur continued to move supporters toward the city. Khan, whom Pakistani authorities have imprisoned for more than a year, met with some of his supporters in prison on Monday.

Leaders of Khan's PTI party, including President Gohar Ali Khan and lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan, visited Khan at Adiala Prison in nearby Rawalpindi. Despite being ousted from power in 2022 and imprisoned for over a year, Khan continues to exert a strong oppositional influence on Pakistani politics.

PTI information secretary Shaikh Waqas Akram said more than 70,000 people were participating in the march, according to The Guardian.

“Police in Punjab and other places fired rubber bullets, expired shells and stun grenades at us,” Akram said. “They are trying to stop a peaceful demonstration for Khan's release.”

Police clashed with Khan's supporters overnight Monday as they tried to fortify the city using large container vans to block main roads.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal accused Khan of trying to circumvent Pakistan's justice system by rallying his base to force his release despite his court convictions.

“His release depends on permission from the courts,” Iqbal said, according to The Guardian. “He will have to exonerate himself from the charges against him. Without this, the government will not be able to release him.”

