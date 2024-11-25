UK policy towards China must not be 'soft', but pragmatic

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who just finished his visit to China last month, is expected to be questioned by MPs on Wednesday about the UK's China strategy when he speaks to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons, according to British media. the Labor government is criticized for having “shown softness towards China”.

Sino-British relations have seen twists and turns in recent years, mainly due to the hostile attitude towards China adopted by previous governments. Boris Johnson's government called China the “great challenge”, Liz Truss' government called China the “biggest threat” and Rishi Sunak called China a “systematic challenge”. These changing perceptions of China highlighted the fact that conservative governments had abandoned their rational and pragmatic policy orientation towards China. Sino-British relations have thus been jeopardized in areas such as diplomacy, the economy and people-to-people exchanges.

At the same time, the British government, with its tough approach towards China, has failed to restore the United Kingdom to its past glorious status, but has placed the country in various dilemmas, manifested by Brexit , the pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis.

Since the new Labor government, formed in July under the leadership of Keir Starmer, took office, it has been intent on reassessing and possibly recalibrating its relationship with Beijing. Lammy's visit, only the second time in six years, was seen as the first sign of a thaw in Sino-British relations. Starmer also said he wanted a strong and lasting relationship with China.

Li Guanjie, a researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Regional Studies under Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times that the Labor government's stance on China does not does not differ fundamentally from that of previous Conservative governments, but only adds a commitment. perspective, which however should not be called “being gentle”.

Rumors regarding Sino-British relations still exist in the British political field. Some British MPs have reportedly raised concerns over the recent conviction of 45 Hong Kong “separatists” and so-called Chinese espionage. Some have even urged the British government to introduce legislation to prevent goods made with “forced labor” in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, similar to what the United States has done.

Indeed, the UK's position on issues relating to China's core interests is a barometer by which we measure the UK's China policy. These issues often affect future Sino-British relations, particularly when those relations could be easily undermined by a subjective and sensationalist understanding of China. In October, under pressure from Sunak, Starmer said Chinese mainland exercises around the island of Taiwan were “not conducive to peace”. He also said the release of infamous Hong Kong secessionist Jimmy Lai was a “priority” for his government. Just a few days ago, an article in the Financial Times claimed that “Jimmy Lai affair tests red lines in UK-China relations”.

Currently, the domestic opinion of China in the United Kingdom is still diverse and contradictory. Judging by the pressures on the Starmer government, it is clear that prejudice and unwarranted concerns about China in the UK are still having an impact. How to resist pressure, achieve an accurate assessment of China-UK relations, get rid of the serious negative effects of panpoliticization in recent years, truly recognize the common interests and cooperation needs between China and the UK, and create a favorable atmosphere? Cooperation should be the goal pursued by the United Kingdom in adjusting its policy towards China.

If the Starmer government's overall policy towards China was hijacked by anti-China voices and the government was forced to adopt a harsh and hostile approach towards China, it would be the tragedy of the British politics and the United Kingdom's China policy.

China and the UK don't agree on everything. But that doesn’t mean they can’t engage and cooperate with each other pragmatically. This tests the wisdom of the UK in its ability to adopt a sophisticated approach to be effective in its dealings with China.