



You know America is on the brink when a minor TV sitcom personality and D-list comedian turned podcast host is seen as a formidable political force capable of offering a sitting president advice sharp geopolitics.

Some of you, dear readers, may think that this opening sentence, admittedly laced with condescension, is intended to offend the legion of mostly mixed martial arts-addicted men who religiously listen to Joe Rogan for his lessons. mundane lives. and youthful soliloquies on all manner of serious topics, from pandemics and global warming to presidential politics.

It's not. This is not just a factual statement, but convincing evidence of how stupidity has become the main prerequisite for success in a declining country that long ago abandoned the idea that governance required intelligence.

The natural consequence of the primacy of idiocy in what one might charitably call public discourse is the absurd idea that Rogan is qualified to suggest that President Joe Biden is a decrepit old man who, it must be said, will be remembered primarily for being the – the crony of a wanted Israeli war criminal could court World War III by allowing Ukraine to target Russia with longer-range missiles supplied by the United States.

There should be some sort of pause for meaningful actions that could potentially spark World War III, Biden Rogan recently implored.

Rogan's influence is such that his advocacy has been reported by several sober-minded news outlets, including the fast-disappearing Newsweek magazine.

As of this writing, Rogan has not been named by President-elect Donald Trump to his cabinet of conspiracy theorists, cable news talk show stars, and various charlatans, racists, Islamophobes, alleged sex offenders and confirmed thugs in costume.

I suspect that Rogan was not inclined, quite reasonably, to take a big pay cut from his lucrative job.

Many others have abandoned their comfortable perches on Fox News and the pit of rancid fever otherwise known as the far-right media ecosystem to answer the urgent call to serve their beloved leader.

But rather than cringe at the spectacle of Trump's clown car cabinet when he takes the helm early next year, I plan to dive into a deep bowl of popcorn and watch America implode by its own glorious hand.

Remember that nearly 79 million Americans, or nearly 50 percent of the electorate, voted for a criminal who was described by his former chief of staff, among a parade of the president's former inner circle elected, like an idiot, a dope. , and a moron.

Whatever else one might draw from the results of the 2024 presidential campaign, one thing is clear: Most Americans have a low, if any, bar for achieving high office.

Yet, unlike the frothy, apoplectic limbs of so-called left-wing American commentators who appear on CNN, MSNBC or in the columns of the Washington Post or the New York Times, I am not blinded by sticky nostalgia.

Fortunately, I don't yearn for a return to the good old days when unindicted war criminal and, apparently, new resistance leader Dick Cheney was the vice president of a criminal regime that created dark sites of torture. after having tampered with falsified intelligence to justify the calamitous invasion of Iraq.

This is a most instructive historical revisionism.

Speaking of sprawling administration-wide criminal enterprises, I suspect that if Tricky Dick Nixon was still sulking, he would have been invited on CNN and MSNBC to join the rehabilitated Cheney in condemning Trump as posing an existential risk to the Rule of Law and the American Constitution.

But I digress.

I don't think staffing the executive branch with think tank types like the late Donald Rumsfeld or business executives, aka Robert McNamara, necessarily means that America will be led by thoughtful, temperate deans.

America's disastrous quagmires in Southeast Asia, Central America, Southern Africa and, of course, the Middle East are proof of this.

I am also old enough to remember when, for 13 days in October 1962, a young Harvard-educated John F. Kennedy (JFK) was prepared to launch all-out nuclear war and incinerate the planet to defend the parochial strategic interests of the America, including the placement of obsolete American-made Jupiter missiles in Turkey and Italy.

The Soviets had stationed nuclear weapons in Cuba in response to pretty boy Kennedy's determination at the urging of the CIA and Pentagon to launch the catastrophic Bay of Pigs invasion of the island to neutralize Fidel Castro.

Oh yeah, those bright years of Camelot were still so peachy.

When it came to dangerous and legally thorny sexual liaisons, JFK had few rivals. One of the married presidents' conga mistresses was a prostitute with ties to the Mafia. And the serial womanizer took advantage of his position and power to seduce a 19-year-old intern in his charge.

Comments on the left that criticize revisionism are born from an amnesia that results, again and again, in blatant double standards that they are unwilling to acknowledge or admit.

Before his decision to recuse himself as Trump's attorney general, Matt Gaetz was criticized for planning to hand over the Justice Department and the FBI to the president-elect's political enemies.

The assumption at the heart of these fears is that the Justice Department and the FBI have always been models of probity whose sacred mission statements would be tainted beyond repair by a servile attorney general bent on exacting all-consuming vengeance from the president-elect. on his real or perceived adversaries.

Forgive me, but do the names Robert F Kennedy (RFK) and J. Edgar Hoover mean anything to you?

As attorney general, RFK was JFK's baby nepo. And, with the help of the autocrat who ran the FBI for decades as his personal fiefdom, RFK spied on loyal, law-abiding Americans who, risking their lives, staged protests and sit-ins to make their country a fairer and more just place.

In early October 1963, then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy authorized the wiretapping of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., apparently because two of King's associates were considered communists.

It was a flimsy fig leaf intended to camouflage the then-FBI chief's secret and determined plans to destroy King and the civil rights movement.

Just last week, the estate of Malcolm Justice, the FBI, the CIA and the New York police for their roles, the family is convinced, in the assassination of civil rights leaders.

The lawsuit alleges that, under Hoover's leadership, multiple branches of the U.S. government went beyond simply allegedly illegal surveillance of Malcolm X, actively conspiring to reduce his protection and making him vulnerable to an attack they knew was imminent.

Wiretapping, assassinations, ruinous invasions and near-nuclear war yes, I would begrudgingly say, Donald Trump's ragtag cabinet is getting a bad rap.

So far they look like a group of [sheet white] scouts and guides compared to the largely Ivy League-educated, tailored-suited men who preceded them.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/11/25/donald-trumps-motley-cabinet-is-getting-a-bum-and-a-dumb-rap

