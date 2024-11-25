Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Odisha Parba 2024 celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in the Odisha Parba 2024 celebrations at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he greeted all the brothers and sisters of Odisha present at the event. He noted that this year marks the death centenary of Swabhav Kavi Gangadhar Meher and paid tribute to him. He also paid homage to Bhakta Dasia Bhauri, Bhakta Salabega and the author of Oriya Bhagavatha, Shri Jagannath Das on the occasion.

Odisha has always been the abode of saints and scholars, Modi said. He remarked that saints and scholars played a great role in nurturing cultural wealth by ensuring that great literature like Saral Mahabharat and Odiya Bhagawat reached common people at their doorsteps. He added that there is abundant literature relating to Mahaprabhu Jagannath in the Oriya language. Remembering a saga of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha, the Prime Minister said that Lord Jagannath was leading the war at the forefront and praised the simplicity of the Lord for eating the curd from the hands of a devotee named Manika Gaudini while entering the battlefield. He added that there were many lessons to be learned from the above saga. Shri Modi said that one of the important lessons was that if we work with good intentions, then God himself directs that work. He further added that God is always with us and we should never feel alone in a dire situation.

Reciting a phrase of Odisha poet Bhim Bhoi that no matter how much pain one has to suffer, the world has to be saved, the Prime Minister said that such was the culture of Odisha. Modi remarked that Puri Dham strengthened the feeling of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. He added that the brave sons of Odisha also showed leadership to the country by participating in the freedom struggle. He said that we will never be able to repay the debt of the martyrs of Paika Kranti. Shri Modi remarked that it was fortunate for the government to have been given the opportunity to issue a commemorative postage stamp and coin on Paika Kranti.

Reiterating that the entire country remembered the contribution of Utkal Kesari Hare Krishna Mehtab ji at this time, Modi said the government was celebrating his 125th birth anniversary on a grand scale. The Prime Minister also spoke about the capable leadership that Odisha has given to the country from the past till today. He added that Draupadi Murmu ji, hailing from a tribal community, was the President of India. And it was a great pride for all of us. He further added that it was due to his inspiration that projects worth thousands of rupees for tribal welfare were implemented in India today and these projects were benefitting the tribal society not only from Odisha but from all over India.

Pointing out that Odisha is the land of women power and strength in the form of Mata Subhadra, the Prime Minister said that Odisha will progress only when the women of Odisha progress. He added that he got the great opportunity to launch the Subhadra Yojana for my mothers and sisters of Odisha a few days ago which will benefit the women of Odisha.

Modi said he sees the eastern part of India as the growth engine of the country's development. Therefore, he added that the government has made the development of eastern India a priority and today all works related to connectivity, health and education across the eastern of India have been accelerated. Shri Modi pointed out that today Odisha was receiving three times more budget than what the central government was giving it 10 years ago. He added that this year, 30 per cent additional budget had been allocated for the development of Odisha compared to last year. He assured that the government was working at a rapid pace in all sectors for the holistic development of Odisha.

Modi remarked that by using the potential of Odisha in the right direction, it can achieve new heights of development. Highlighting that Odisha can benefit from its strategic location, the Prime Minister said access to domestic and international markets is easy from there. Odisha is an important trade hub for East and South East Asia, Shri Modi said and added that Odisha's importance in global value chains would further increase in times to come. He further added that the government was also working to increase exports from the state.

Odisha has immense potential to promote urbanization, the Prime Minister emphasized and added that his government was taking concrete steps in this direction. He added that the government was committed to building a large number of vibrant and well-connected cities. Modi highlighted that the government was also creating new opportunities in the second-tier cities of Odisha, especially in the western districts of Odisha, where the development of new infrastructure can lead to the creation of new opportunities.

Addressing the field of higher education, Modi said that Odisha was a new hope for students across the country and there were many national and international institutes which inspired the state to take the lead in the higher education sector. education. He added that these efforts promoted the startup ecosystem in the state.

The Prime Minister stressed that in today's modern era, it is important to assimilate modern changes while strengthening our roots. He added that events like the Odisha festival could become a means for this. He further added that events like Odisha Parba should be even more widespread in the coming years and should not be limited to Delhi only. Modi stressed that efforts need to be made to ensure that more and more people join it and the participation of schools and colleges also increases. He urged people from other states in Delhi to participate and know Odisha better.

Concluding his speech, Modi expressed confidence that in the times to come, the colors of this festival would reach every nook and corner of Odisha as well as India by becoming an effective platform for public participation .

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, President 'Odia Samaj, Siddharth Pradhan were present on the occasion, among others.