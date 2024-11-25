Former Trump national security adviser says next few months will be 'really critical' for Ukraine





Washington — Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, Donald Trump's former national security adviser, said Sunday that the coming months will be “really critical” in determining the “next phase” of the war in Ukraine, as the president-elect should do it. work to force a negotiated settlement when he takes office.

McMaster, a CBS News contributor, said on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” that Russia and Ukraine are both incentivized to make “as many gains as possible on the battlefield before news arrives Trump administration,” as both countries seek leverage. in the negotiations.

Aiming to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to power in the new year, the Biden administration agreed in recent days to provide antipersonnel landmines for use, while lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-made long-range mines. missiles to hit Russian territory. The move comes as Ukraine marked more than 1,000 days since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Meanwhile, many of Trump's key appointees for the top jobs in his administration — Rep. Mike Waltz for national security adviser and Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state and J.D. Vance for vice president – were not in favor of providing continued assistance to Ukraine. or advocated for a negotiated end to the war.

HR McMaster on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” November 24, 2024. CBS News

McMaster said this dynamic constitutes “a real problem” and deals a “psychological blow to the Ukrainians.”

“The Ukrainians are struggling to generate the manpower they need and sustain their defensive efforts. It is important that they get the weapons they need and the training they need, but they also need to have the certainty of being able to win,” he said. said. “And any sort of message that we might reduce our aid is very damaging to them from a moral point of view.”

McMaster said he hoped Trump's choices, and the president-elect himself, “will begin to see the pretty obvious connections between the war in Ukraine and this axis of aggressors who are doing everything they can to destroy the existing international order. He cited North Korean soldiers fighting on European soil in Europe's first major war since World War II, China's efforts to “support the Russian war machine,” and drones and missiles. provided by Iran as part of a broader plan. picture.

“So I think what has happened is that so many people have a very myopic view of Ukraine and have misunderstood Putin's intentions and the consequences of the war on our interests around the world.” , McMaster said.

Regarding Trump's picks for top national security and defense posts, McMaster stressed the importance of the Senate's advice and consent role in ensuring “the best people are in these positions.”

McMaster emphasized that, based on his experience, Trump listens to advice and learns from those around him. And he argued that nominees for director of national intelligence and secretary of defense should be asked key questions such as how they will “reconcile peace through force” and what they believe will “motivates, motivates and constrains” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump nominated former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence, who has been criticized for her views on Russia and other U.S. adversaries. McMaster said Sunday that Gabbard has a “fundamental misunderstanding” of what motivates Putin.

More broadly, McMaster said he “can't understand” Republicans who “tend to repeat Vladimir Putin's arguments,” saying “they need to disabuse themselves of this strange affection for Vladimir Putin.”

Meanwhile, when asked about Trump's recent selection of Sebastian Gorka as senior counterterrorism director and deputy assistant to the president, McMaster said he did not think Gorka was a good person to advise the president-elect on matters of national security. But he noted that “the president and others who work with him will probably decide that fairly quickly.”

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

