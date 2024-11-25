Donald Trump impersonator sought after US election





Mike Osman

Mike Osman began impersonating Donald Trump in 2016, when he was running for president against Hillary Clinton.

A Donald Trump impressionist said his phone wouldn't stop ringing after the result of the 2024 US presidential election.

Mike Osman, a comedian from Southampton, was almost ready to doff his blonde wig and fake tan.

But the announcement of the Republican's return to the White House encouraged him to continue.

After launching his business in 2016, he now describes himself as the UK's number one Trump impersonator.

Comedian has been studying Trump's ways for years

With more than 16 million views on TikTok, Mr. Osman spent years working on his act, named Donald Trumped.

Despite his southern English accent, the comedian seems to easily imitate Trump's voice.

“The first thing you have to do is get the wig – and you have to get it right,” he said.

The impressionist wears a custom-made hairpiece created by wig designers, which is regularly restyled by a hairdresser.

Then it's about perfecting the suit, especially Trump's and his iconic crimson tie.

“The tie is about eight feet long,” he joked, adding that his seamstress neighbor made it especially for him.

But the most important part of being a Donald Trump impersonator, he said, was replicating his eyes and mouth.

“I've watched a lot of Donald videos, believe me,” he added.

Mike Osman

Mr Osman says he does his own makeup for the act

In the wake of November's presidential election, Mr. Osman said demand for his act was high.

“I am not political, I have no interest in facing Donald Trump, it is the American people who decided that,” he declared.

“I'm the number one Donald Trump impersonator in the UK. Interestingly, I'm in the top five in the world, according to one poll.”

Mr Osman grew up in a residential area of ​​Millbrook, a suburb of Southampton.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” he said.

“But if you had told me when I was young at Millbrook that I would be top five in the world at anything, you know, I would have agreed.”

President-elect Donald Trump will take office in January.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5yxzrlge59o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos