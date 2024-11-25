Pakistan arrests more than 4,000 people as Imran Khan supporters march towards Islamabad





ISLAMABAD Tens of thousands of protesters are closing in on Pakistan's capital Islamabad in nationwide demonstrations calling for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Authorities have imposed a security lockdown over the past two days to block protesters, who Khan has called on to march to Parliament for a sit-in to demand his release, while highways leading to the city have been barricaded.

At least one police officer was killed and dozens of others from both sides were injured Monday in clashes between Khan's supporters and security forces outside the capital Islamabad, according to a Reuters report.

The march follows a “final” protest call by Khan to his supporters, where he also called on them to stay in the capital until the government responds to their demands.

Some senior leaders of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party met him at Rawalpindi prison where he is serving a three-year prison sentence for corruption – a charge he denies.

Shahid Nawaz, a security official in the eastern province of Punjab, said on Monday that police had already arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters, including five parliamentarians.

At a news conference, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said authorities would arrest more Khan supporters if they reached Islamabad's red zone, which has been cordoned off to protect government buildings.

Anyone who does will be arrested, he said.

Naqvi said security measures were in place to protect residents and property, accusing Khan's party of hindering people and businesses.

Earlier Monday, hundreds of Khans' supporters began their march toward Islamabad, reaching the outskirts of the capital, according to officials and his party.

Videos posted on social media showed Khan's allies rallying the crowds and urging them to move forward. Convoys of hundreds of cars have also been seen.

In Peshawar, Khan's supporters were in a festive mood, with PTI workers dancing, drumming and holding up photos of their leader as cars left for Islamabad.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and his top aide Ali Amin Gandapur, who is the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, are leading a rally that arrived Sunday evening just outside Islamabad, the PTI.

Khan has been behind bars for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases. But he remains popular and his party has called the cases politically motivated.

Authorities have cordoned off Islamabad with shipping containers since Saturday and closed main roads and highways linking the city to PTI strongholds in Punjab and the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces to prevent Khan's supporters from reaching Islamabad.

The protest march, which Khan described as the last call, is one of several demonstrations organized by his party to secure his release. The party's latest demonstrations in Islamabad in early October turned violent.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan suspended mobile and internet services in areas with security concerns.

But Naqvi, the interior minister, denied suspending mobile phone services, saying only mobile data was affected.

Meanwhile, telecommunications company Nayatel has sent emails offering its customers reliable landline service as a workaround in areas where cell phone service is suspended.

Khan's supporters rely heavily on social media to rally support for his release and use messaging platforms like WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

The government is, however, imposing bans on social media and targeting virtual private network (VPN) services, according to internet advocacy group Netblocks.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert to Americans in the capital, encouraging them to avoid large gatherings and warning that even peaceful gatherings can turn violent.

Khan was removed from power by Parliament in 2022 after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military.

The military plays an outsized political role and primarily decides who will rule this South Asian nation of 241 million people. Agencies

