Jokowi is still a girl in the 2024 regional elections, is his influence still important?





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, participated in the descent of the mountain to promote a number of candidates for governor or regional head who were running in the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. Political observer Adi Prayitno chose the right words to describe Jokowi's attitude, namely approval. For him, the former president is no longer a state official or civil servant, so the use of the word cawe-cawe in the case of the 2024 elections does not suit him. I don't think Jokowi is right to be called a girl. “Usually these girls are those who are currently civil servants and actively involved in the development of certain candidates,” Adi said when contacted. Liputan6.comMonday (11/25/2024). Currently, Jokowi is just a former president, whose political position, I think, is only that of an ordinary citizen and who also has the right to support a particular pair of candidates. “So Jokowi is like most people, not an elite but just an ordinary person,” he continued. If approval and Jokowi's political support for certain pairs of candidates will have a significant impact or not, Adi explained, of course it cannot be denied that this influence exists. This is also what Anies Baswedan did, whose influence can have an impact on the figure of the regional leader he supports. It must be recognized in the direct election of governors, regents and mayors, approval or open political support from key elites such as Jokowi, perhaps also Anies Baswedan, and even support such as Prabowo Subianto will certainly have an impact. Whether the impact is significant or not is of course another matter, he explained. Adi says, it's clear approval of Jokowi can satisfy the highest hopes of people who feel satisfied with him in certain regions, such as Jakarta and Central Java. People who like Jokowi certainly want their champion in the regional elections to also get the support of the former president. Satisfied people like Jokowi or strong voter Jokowi is expected to support Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Central Java and support RK-Suswono in Jakarta. The extent of the impact of Jokowi's support will of course be time will tell, he said.

