Why Beijing may seek to exploit political divorce in the Philippines
And there is a political logic to these antics. Sara Duterte is under investigation by the House of Representatives for misusing some $16 million in public funds. The vice presidents' wild theatrics are a calculated distraction. If this were the full picture, it would be a wacky political soap opera about Southeast Asia for the entertainment of Filipinos in the run-up to elections scheduled for May. But not much more.
It turns out that the stakes are much higher. Because one of the defining differences between Duterte and Marcos is foreign policy. Like his father, Duterte favors Beijing rather than Washington in the historic confrontation between the two great powers. Marcos, in contrast, restored the Philippines to its former status as an ally of the United States.
And the Philippines occupies a crucial geography in what Joe Biden has called the competition with China to win the 21st century. It has been called a frontline state.
The north-south archipelagic coasts of the Philippines demarcate the eastern shore of the South China Sea for some 1,500 kilometers. And it's only 400 kilometers south of Taiwan. It therefore plays a potentially decisive role in the People's Liberation Army's ambitions to appropriate both.
Beijing appeared to have neutralized the Philippines during Rodrigo Duterte's term, from 2016 to 2022. But as Chinese armed forces seized one Philippine maritime zone after another, Bongbong Marcos led a new resistance, with support of the Filipino people and the American government. .
Joe Biden has repeatedly vowed to defend his oldest ally in Asia against any Chinese attacks. The United States also this year convened a new quadrilateral of allies, Australia and Japan, as well as the United States and the Philippines, to conduct joint naval patrols in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The group's nickname is Team. Indeed, Australia is now party to a potential clash.
Marcos jnr has adopted a policy of radical transparency against the incessant intrusions of Chinese vessels into Philippine territorial waters.
By sending boatloads of journalists and cameras to observe the meetings, the Philippines won the contest of local and international public opinion. But China is winning the campaign for maritime territory. Cleverly using his muscles without ammunition, he keeps his campaign just below the threshold of kinetic warfare.
As Marcos vows to fight for every inch of territory, his administration has given the U.S. military access to five Philippine military bases, in addition to the four it could previously operate from.
Most recently, the United States temporarily deployed a missile system to the Philippines as part of a joint exercise. Beijing protested vehemently; the missiles have sufficient range to reach the Taiwan Strait, the entire width of the South China Sea and China itself.
Loading
The United States and the Philippines have agreed to leave the Typhoon system in place indefinitely, and the Marcos government has said it plans to purchase several such systems to improve deterrence against China. The more China insists, the more Marcos resists.
Now, with the arrival of a new US president, the US Navy is on alert for the possibility that Xi Jinping will test Donald Trump's resolve. Three US aircraft carriers diverted to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine will be repositioned in Asia by next week.
China will try to test the Trump administration early, probably around Taiwan or the South China Sea, or both, Jacob Stokes of the Center for a New American Security's Indo-Pacific Security Program told Japan. Nikkei media.
In such a case, the Philippines would be at the heart of the action. His political and marital problems would take on a whole new meaning.
Peter Hartcher is an international editor.
