Why Trump's choice for Treasury secretary could be the most important





To Donald Trump's credit, he can turn almost anything into a reality show, including choosing a Treasury secretary. Media outlets followed the selection process daily, and sometimes hourly, as Trump auditioned a number of candidates in recent weeks for the top economic post of his second administration. On Friday, the Apprentice-style competition concluded with the choice of Scott Bessent, a sixty-two-year-old hedge fund manager who, while relatively well-known in financial circles, has virtually no public profile. Earlier this year, Trump described Bessent as one of the brightest minds on Wall Street, but his bid for the Treasury post was opposed by some of the president-elect's associates, including Elon Musk.

The choice of Bessent is interesting for several reasons, notably his personal background. He was once a Democratic donor: Last weekend, the New York Times published a photo of him co-hosting a Democratic fundraiser attended by Al Gore at Bessents Hamptons home during the 2000 presidential campaign. spent many years working for Soros Fund Management, the investment firm owned by Democratic mega-donor George Soros. And if he succeeds in winning Senate confirmation, he would be the first openly gay Treasury secretary.

Although Bessent describes himself as a data scientist, he is also a free-market conservative. Earlier this year, he became a prominent Trump supporter and advisor. Bessent donated to his campaign and helped organize fundraisers for him in New York and London. When I interviewed Bessent in June, he sharply criticized the Biden administration's spending and regulatory policies, and defended Trump's economic agenda. Underscoring the organized nature of the Trump 2024 campaign, he suggested that a second Trump administration would operate more smoothly than the first.

That remains to be seen, but whatever happens, Bessent will be in the thick of it. Since his future boss is notoriously obsessed with the stock market, he will be tasked with selling investors on an economic agenda that includes mass evictions that could lead to labor shortages, tax cuts that would come add to an already yawning budget deficit, and blanket tariffs on imported goods that could well lead to a new round of shocks for American consumers.

Last week, major retailers warned that if Trump decides to impose tariffs, they have spoken of levies of up to 20% on most imported products and 60% on products from China, they would be forced to increase their prices. A Walmart spokesperson said in a statement: We are concerned that a significant price increase could result in higher costs for our customers at a time when they are still feeling the remnants of inflation. Philip Daniele, chief executive of auto parts company AutoZone, said bluntly on an earnings conference call: If we get tariffs, we'll pass them on to the consumer.

Many in American business circles and on Wall Street hope that Bessent will exert a moderating influence on trade policy. In an interview with the Financial Times shortly before the election, he appeared to suggest that Trump's tough talk was largely a negotiating tactic. My overall view is that at the end of the day he's a proponent of free trade, he said. This is an escalation for de-escalation. However, after Trump's victory, Bessent published an article on FoxNews.com, in which he argued in favor of tariffs, saying they could be used to increase revenue for the federal government, encourage businesses to move their production to the United States and reduce our dependence on the United States. industrial production of strategic competitors.

Bessent's views on trade policy are not entirely clear, nor is it entirely clear how much influence he will actually exert in this area. Normally, such policy is the prerogative of the U.S. Trade Representative, who operates under the auspices of the Executive Office of the President, not the Treasury Department. In the first Trump administration, the trade representative was Robert Lighthizer, a veteran business lawyer who commissioned a detailed report on China's mercantilist trade policies, which the administration then used as justification for imposing tariffs. Shortly after the election, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told allies he wanted Lighthizer to serve as his trade czar during his second term. But, as of yet, the president-elect has not named Lighthizer to any position, nor chosen anyone else for the trade representative position.

Adding more confusion to the water, last week, when Trump chose Howard Lutnick, the chief executive of the Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, as Commerce secretary, he said Lutnick would have additional direct responsibility for the sales representative's office. . Lutnick and Bessent have a very recent history. By many accounts, Lutnick, who is co-chair of Trump's transition, was one of the actors who tried to block Bessent's nomination to the Treasury Department. A Wall Street Journal article described the internal battle between the two men as a knife fight. Bessent's opponents, in an effort to discredit him, suggested that he didn't really believe in protectionism and reminded Trump of Bessent's time working for Soros, according to the Journal.

Bessent joined Soros Fund Management in 1991 and remained there until 2000. In 1992, he was part of the Soros team that made a famous speculative bet against the British pound, which caused the currency to collapse and Britain's fall in the European exchange rate. Mechanism. (According to media reports, this transaction brought Soros's company a profit of at least $1 billion.) For a few years, Bessent managed his own hedge fund. In 2011, he returned to Soros Fund Management as investment director. After his second departure, in 2015, he created another hedge fund, Key Square, in which Soros was a major investor.

Trump has not commented on Bessent's historical ties to Soros. In choosing him, he appears to have adopted the view, common on Wall Street, that making money and engaging in politics are two separate enterprises, which should not come into conflict. (Stanley Druckenmiller, another former Soros associate, has supported Republican candidates including Tim Scott and Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.) Bessent, for his part, has cultivated connections in MAGA circles. He would be close to JD Vance. Steve Bannon and Roger Stone have expressed support for getting the Treasury job.

In office, he will likely face the same kind of internecine warfare and political maneuvering that characterized the first Trump administration, and that Trump sometimes seems to relish. (Will he sit Bessent and Lutnick next to each other in Cabinet meetings?) A bigger challenge will be trying to rationalize or gloss over the many contradictions of Trump's plutocratic populism . The president-elect promises to help the working class by cutting taxes on big business and his fellow billionaires. It will reduce the deficit by reducing public revenues. It will lower prices by introducing customs duties which will increase them.

Moreover, some of Trump's main policy areas may well conflict with each other. He says his tariffs will reduce the trade deficit and make America more self-sufficient. But the combination of widespread tariffs, mass evictions and tax cuts could well prompt a Federal Reserve, which still fears inflation, to maintain higher interest rates, which would increase the value of the dollar and would make American products less competitive abroad. This would tend to increase the trade deficit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-financial-page/donald-trumps-interesting-pick-for-treasury-secretary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos