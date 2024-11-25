Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi highlights India's maritime history





New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the importance of Lothal in India's maritime history during the 116th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat. Known as the site of the world's first shipyard, Lothal, located on the Gujarat coast, is currently witnessing the construction of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of the Union, a large museum dedicated to the presentation of India. A 5,000-year-old maritime history that began with the Harappan civilization. Speaking about the initiative, Prime Minister Modi said: Lothal is a proud symbol of India's maritime brilliance and ancient trading capabilities. The museum being developed here will become a global hub for learning and appreciating our rich maritime heritage. I urge everyone to contribute by preserving and sharing manuscripts, historical documents or objects with the National Archives of India. The Prime Minister further highlighted the Oral History Project, which documents the experiences of Partition survivors. With only a few witnesses remaining from the Partition era, this initiative aims to preserve their stories for future generations. As part of India's ongoing campaign to preserve its ancient heritage, Prime Minister Modi encouraged citizens to actively participate in contributing to these efforts and ensuring that the legacy of maritime and cultural history of the country is safeguarded. 'India. Set to showcase a range of exhibitions, interactive exhibits and educational programmes, the NMHC is expected to become a major tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world and fostering a greater appreciation of India's maritime heritage. The physical progress of phase 1A of the project has reached 57 percent, marking an important milestone in its development, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Ports and Maritime Shipping. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister approved the project to develop the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in October this year. Around 22,000 jobs are expected to be created through the development of the NMHC project, including 15,000 direct jobs and 7,000 indirect jobs, according to the release. The project will be carried out in two phases. Phase 1A of the project is under implementation and is expected to be completed by 2025. Phase 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in EPC mode and phase 2 of the project will be developed through subleases of land in the public-private sector. partnership mode.

