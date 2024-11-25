Jack Smith calls for charges against Donald Trump to be dropped on January 6





WASHINGTON Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a motion to drop four criminal charges against President-elect Donald Trump in connection with his efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election on the eve of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump was first charged with four crimes in August 2023: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and anti-rights conspiracy. The case was then put on hold for months, with Trump's team saying Trump could not be prosecuted.

The indictment marked an extraordinary moment in American history: the first-ever accusation that a president illegally sought to cling to power.

This dismissal also marks a historic moment. Fifty years after Richard Nixon was forced by lawmakers of both parties to resign the presidency over allegations of criminal conduct, half of American voters will return Trump to the presidency despite his own serious accusations of criminal conduct while in office .

The government's position on the merits of the defendants' prosecutions has not changed. But circumstances have changed,” Smith's office wrote in its Monday filing, adding that it was seeking to dismiss the charges before Trump's inauguration, consistent with the Justice Department's long-standing position that it cannot indict a sitting president.

This ban is categorical and does not depend on the seriousness of the crimes charged, the strength of the government's evidence, or the merits of the prosecution, which the government fully supports,” the special prosecutor added.

The Supreme Court gave Trump a quick victory in the case in July with its ruling on presidential immunity. But a new federal grand jury indicted Trump again on the same four counts in August, alleging that Trump's false claims of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election were unsubstantiated, objectively unreasonable and consistently development and that Trump knew they were false.

Publicly, Trump has never admitted that his election claims were in fact false, and he has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement: “Today's decision by the DOJ ends the unconstitutional federal prosecution of President Trump and is a major victory for the rule of law. The American people and President Trump want an immediate end to the political militarization of our justice system, and we look forward to uniting our country.

After Trump's re-election as president, the special counsel's office found itself caught between “two fundamental and compelling national interests,” Smith's team wrote. “On the one hand, the Constitutions require that the President not be unduly hampered in the discharge of his onerous responsibilities…and on the other hand, the commitment of the United Nations to the rule of law and the principle of long-standing statement that [n]O man in this country is so exalted that he is above the law. »

Smith and his team plan to resign before Trump takes office, a source told NBC News earlier this month. Special counsel regulations require Smith to file a report to the attorney general explaining his charging decisions before resigning.

Many of the Jan. 6 defendants told judges they lament that they were “gullible” enough to fall for Trump's lies, which were echoed by the president-elect's allies, Republicans in Congress and conservative influencers on social networks.

The Justice Department is working to arrest the 'most egregious' rioters before Trump returns to office. The president-elect said he would pardon an unspecified portion of the Jan. 6 rioters, whom he called warriors, incredible patriots, political prisoners and hostages.

He is expected to walk through the Lower West Tunnel, where some of the worst violence on January 6 took place, to be sworn in as president on January 20, 2025.

Ryan J. Reilly

Ken Dilanian

Michael Kosnar, Gary Grumbach and Olympia Sonnier contributed.

Ryan J. Reilly

Ken Dilanian

Michael Kosnar, Gary Grumbach and Olympia Sonnier contributed.

