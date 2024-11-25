Downing Street's new cat Prince is being kept apart from Number 10 mouse boss Larry, Keir Starmer reveals





Sir Keir Starmer has revealed his family's new kitten Prince has yet to meet Downing Street's famous mousecatcher Larry the Cat. The Starmer family adopted their new pet Prince, a Siberian kitten, shortly after moving into Downing Street, meaning Larry faced stiff competition as leader of the No 10 mice. The Prime Minister previously revealed he let his children get the kitten after a long summer of negotiations, even though they initially begged him to get a dog. Larry the Cat – whose title is Cabinet Office Spokesman – is Downing Street's most famous feline occupant, often appearing in photographs and videos in the midst of important political moments. Since the Starmer family moved in, Larry has been joined by their rescue cat Jojo and now Prince. Prince is a Siberian kitten. Stock image (Getty) Asked about the Starmer family kitten on Monday, Sir Keir told ITV: Prince is the kitten's name. So, Prince and Larry haven't met yet. I'm afraid Larry will do better, the kitten is small. Larry, now 17, is likely in his final years, having already exceeded the average lifespan of a tabby cat. Downing Street officials are said to have prepared a media plan to announce his possible death. The photos, selected for publication upon news of his death, would be stored in files on the No 10 computer system as part of a public information plan. Larry the Cat leaves 10 Downing Street as Starmer welcomes Ukrainian President Vlodomir Zelensky (AP) The cat, who was adopted from Battersea Cats Home, was first brought to Downing Street by David Cameron as a pet for his children and has since outlived five prime ministers. However, not everyone is Larry's biggest fan. Labor Minister Ian Murray recently joked: Larry is a little shit and the most miserable animal you will ever meet in your life. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson once called Larry a thug who mauled his Jack Russell-cross Dilyn after trying to steal the tabbies' food. The Cabinet Office website includes a biography of the beloved cat, which reads: Larry has been in residence since February 15, 2011, he is the first cat in Number 10 to be given the official title of Chief Mouser. Larry was recruited to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home on a recommendation for his mouse skills. He joined house number 10 and made a significant impact.

