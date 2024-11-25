Things could get bad under Trump. Let's be ready to protect each other • Missouri Independent





When my father was a kid, his favorite baseball player, Roberto Clemente, couldn't stay in the same hotels or eat in the same restaurants as his white teammates when the Pittsburgh Pirates were on the road.

Just seven years before I was born, women were demanding and winning their right to bodily autonomy before the United States Supreme Court, only to be told that they had won too much and were responsible for the backlash that followed. .

I was 24 in 2004 when gay people made noise saying they wanted the right to marry. Karl Rove therefore ran a campaign credited with pushing voters to the polls to win George W. Bush a second term by putting a series of state constitutional amendments on the ballot banning marriage equality.

I was 36 years old in 2016 when Donald Trump ran to protect Americans from Mexicans (they're rapists, they're criminals), Muslims, and politically correct oppressors like women.

I'm not a historian, but I can identify a pattern.

When the U.S. Constitution took effect, blacks, women, indigenous people, and non-property-owners could not vote.

Our Constitution would be a bankrupt document if Americans had not explicitly amended it and interpreted it in a way that gives me and others rights that the Founders did not grant. Through a process where people demanded their rights and ultimately won them, we have made progress.

But what happens when disadvantaged groups start speaking out is that they become a target for anyone trying to gain power and could benefit from a punching bag. We have seen many variations in American history: fear this group and what it takes from you. Vote for us and let's protect you.

This election, Trump has brought hell to Ohio's Haitian immigrants who are here legally; he had RNC attendees and his rallies holding up printed signs reading Mass Deportation; he denigrated his highly qualified opponent, Kamala Harris, by calling her stupid and making sexual jokes; He and other Republican candidates have spent more than $200 million on ads targeting the smallest possible minority, transgender people.

There has been much discussion that choosing groups to vilify, labeling them as internal enemies, and using the resulting fear to gain power in order to justify the destruction of democratic institutions is the definition of the f-word. (fascism). .

But there is also something fundamentally American about it. Dividing people against each other who might otherwise gang up against the powerful is the oldest political scam.

I would really like to believe that any theory of this all boils down to inflation or that the Democrats got XYZ wrong. But we should also consider the equally plausible possibility that half the country voted for Trump because a significant portion of them like what he said, what he did, and what he campaigned for. to do next.

This is by no means the first time that a population has voluntarily elected an authoritarian leader.

It makes me extremely sad that half of my fellow citizens voted for a man who was credibly accused of sexual violence by nearly 30 women, who attempted to extort a foreign leader into investigating his political rival , who engaged in corruption to enrich himself and his family like we have never seen before, sought to use the military against protesting citizens, separated children from their families to punish the migrants, made the pandemic far deadlier than she should have been and told her angry mob that she was going to go to the Capitol.

He has now promised retaliation for his critics and the dismantling of the federal government.

But it's not time to be sad, because things could get very ugly.

I don't want to catastrophize.

In the days after the election, I hoped that Trump, delighted to have defeated his enemies and proven himself above the law and king of the world, would spend the next four years working on his game of golf instead of taking revenge and promulgating the far right. policies he may not have his heart in.

Perhaps Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, no longer needing to outdo MAGA rivals by attacking Missourians and filing performative lawsuits against the Biden administration, would now use his office to protect vulnerable Missourians.

Perhaps book banners and anti-diversity and inclusion activists could benefit from their dominance instead of treating members of their community as threats.

No. The signs are that Trump will deliver on his promises in potentially spectacular fashion. Even if he doesn't, a portion of his supporters will feel emboldened to remove America from its targets at the local level.

Hours after Trump's election, citizens across the country began receiving threatening text messages and emails containing anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-immigrant messages. Within a day, your body, my choice went viral and quickly became a reality. This is reminiscent of the increase in racist and anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes after Trump's first election.

Soon there was a Nazi march in Ohio and Nazis shouting Heil Trump at a play about Ann Frank in Michigan. The Ohio march was organized by the new neo-Nazi group in St. Louis, to which I was introduced while walking home with my family under an overpass of masked men waving swastika flags.

When I was a teenager, a handful of Klu Klux Klan members held a march, which meant thousands of us came out to protest. The KKK felt the need to obtain a permit in 1999. Today, these incidents are commonplace and most don't even make national headlines. The Proud Boys show up with giant guns outside the drag brunch. The Nazis are on their way back. Protesters targeted a St. Charles library because a librarian appeared gender nonconforming.

No one has any idea how Trump's second term will go. The best thing I have is: I don't have time to be demoralized. This is America, where our battles for equality have not been won. Prepare to defend those the Trumpists defend in our communities.

